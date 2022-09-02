The story of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘serial killer stoneman’

The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday arrested the alleged serial killer who murdered watchmen at night by smashing their heads. The suspect, who is 19, said he was inspired by the film KGF and wanted to become famous

In a spine-chilling case of multiple murders that has all the makings of a true-crime documentary, the “stoneman killer” of Madhya Pradesh – who is suspected to be involved in the killings of at least five security guards in Sagar district – has now been arrested by the police. The accused has been identified at Shivprasad Dhruve and is 19 years old.

Until today, parts of Madhya Pradesh were in panic mode after four security guards had been killed in a similar pattern within 72 hours. The police had released a sketch of the suspect, based on the information provided by the serial killer’s third victim – who later succumbed to his injuries, according to a Times of India report.

According to PTI, Sagar’s Inspector General of Police, Anurag said that investigation is currently underway.

Let’s take a closer look at the killer’s victims and his modus operandi.

Who were his victims?

The suspect, who has been nicknamed the “stoneman killer”, is reportedly behind the murders of Shamburam Dubey, Mangal Ahirwar, Kalyan Lodhi and Uttam Rajak.

On Tuesday morning, locals found the body of 60-year-old Shamburam Dubey who worked as a security guard at Sagar’s Arts and Commerce College. He was found near the college’s canteen and it is suspected that he was killed in his sleep. According to a report by NDTV, the forensic team found a bloodied stone near his body along with a mobile phone.

It was soon discovered that the SIM card of the phone was missing. However, a routine check revealed that the phone belonged to Kalyan Lodhi, 57, another security guard who was killed the previous night at a factory.

Mangal Ahirwar, another security guard who fell victim to the suspect’s attack on Tuesday night was taken to a hospital in Bhopal with severe skull injuries. He, however, succumbed to his injuries on the way. Ahirwar was attacked during his duty near the Moti Nagar area of Sagar.

In May, Uttam Rajak, who worked as a watchman at an over-bridge construction site on Makronia Banda Road was found murdered. He was also killed in his sleep and the killer kept a shoe on his face.

What was the killer’s modus operandi?

The police said that there was a common pattern that the suspect followed while committing the crimes.

He only attacked in the middle of the night, only picked up security guards sleeping on the premises of a house or building and used blunt objects like hammers, spades or stones as murder weapons.

All of the victims were found with their heads smashed with a hammer or stones.

None of the victims was looted.

How was he arrested?

After being on the loose for a while, the suspect was arrested by the police on Friday.

According to a report by NDTV, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that the suspect had allegedly killed a security guard in Bhopal too.

The security guard in Bhopal has been identified as Sonu Verma, who was killed with a piece of a marble pillar.

The police on Thursday released a sketch of the suspected killer and the suspect was also spotted in a CCTV footage where he was seen wearing a white shirt and shorts.

The police arrested the suspected killer by tracing his mobile phone network. After the arrest, he confessed to having killed the security guards in Sagar and the one in Bhopal, reports The Times of India.

According to Free Press Journal, there was a cooling period between his previous murders that he claims to have committed in Pune and Maharashtra and the next ones in Madhya Pradesh.

The murderer said that the motive behind his murder was to simply get famous by killing watchmen and was inspired by the film KGF. According to a Quint report, he also confessed that he had planned to kill policemen in the future.

With inputs from agencies

