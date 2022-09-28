The last brooch worn by the Queen goes on display: Here’s what makes it special

Queen Elizabeth II was never out in the public without wearing something from her expansive collection of jewellery. From pearl necklaces to diamond tiaras, the Queen was a proud owner of several jewellery pieces that she held very closely.

One of the last pieces of jewellery that the Queen wore in public – the Platinum Jubilee brooch – has been replicated and has gone on display at the Goldsmiths’ Fair in London.

Let’s take a closer look at the details of the brooch.

An 18-carat brooch

Designed by fine jeweller David Marshall, the brooch is made of 18-carat white gold and platinum and has 97 round-cut diamonds as well as seven fancy-cut ones.

According to The Crown Chronicles, the seven fancy-cut diamonds represent the seven decades of the Queen’s reign.

According to a statement released by Goldsmiths, the pin was personally handpicked by the Queen from a number of shortlisted brooches and was later presented to her by The Goldsmiths’ Company as a gift for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On the back of the brooch is a laser hallmark that includes a very special commemorative Platinum Jubilee mark designed by Fattorini Limited.

The brooch represents the four nations and includes ‘Lily of the Valley’ which is featured in The Queen’s Coronation bouquet. The Queen wore the piece on a jade green Stuart Pravin crepe coat over a silk dress.

The Queen’s brooch collection

According to an article in Vogue, Queen Elizabeth owned approximately 98 different brooches.

At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, the Queen wore the Richmond Brooch made of a large pearl and diamond. While at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, she wore a brooch called The Lover’s Knot which is shaped as a large bow and is made of tiny diamonds.

In her 2021 Christmas address, she wore a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch as a tribute to her late husband Prince Philip.

According to US Magazine, Queen Elizabeth II wore a diamond and ruby butterfly brooch during her virtual appearance at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in October 2021. The piece was gifted to her by Prince Philip in 1947.

Queen Elizabeth inherited her mother’s Cartier diamond-encrusted palm leaf-shaped brooch in 2002.

Perhaps one of the Queen’s favourite brooches is the Flower Basket one that she has worn on several occasions. It was a gift from her parents following the birth of her first son Charles in 1948.

Brooches at the Queen’s funeral

According to an article by Elle, the seven-year-old daughter of William and Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte paid a subtle tribute to her great-grandmother at her funeral. She paired her black mourning dress with a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, as the Queen’s love for horses was widely known.

Queen Consort Camilla wore Queen Victoria’s Hesse Diamond Jubilee brooch. According to a report by People, the heart-shaped pin which features three blue sapphires was a gift given to Queen Victoria by her grandchildren to commemorate the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee.

