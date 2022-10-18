Temple visits, Defence Expo and more this Diwali: Just how PM Modi likes to celebrate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating Diwali with armed forces every year since assuming office in 2014. This year too, he is expected to mark the festival with soldiers on 24 October.

Modi also has a packed schedule ahead of the festival of lights this year. After his two-day Gujarat visit, the prime minister will go on temple-hopping in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 21 to 23 October.

What is Narendra Modi’s tentative schedule for Diwali? How did he celebrate the festival in past years? Let’s take a closer look.

Defence Expo

Prime Minister will be in Gujarat on 19 and 20 October to inaugurate the DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar.

He will also launch Defence Space Mission, the ‘next generation of national offense and defence’, notes Hindustan Times.

Modi will also travel to Adaldaj, Junagarh and Rajkot to unveil various development projects.

Notably, his Gujarat visit comes ahead of the state Assembly election later this year.

PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand

As per NDTV, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Kedarnath and Badrinath from 21-22 October and then visit Ayodhya on Chhoti Diwali which is falling on 23 October.

Modi will leave Delhi early in the morning for Kedarnath early morning on 21 October.

He will offer prayer at the shrine and review the ongoing development project, as per Times Now.

After paying obeisance at Kedarnath, he will lay the foundation of a ropeway project, reports News18.

Then, he will head to Badrinath where he will take a stock of the progress of redevelopment projects under a master plan after offering prayers at the Char Dham shrine.

On the morning of Dhanteras (22 October), Modi will travel to Mana village, the ‘last village of India’, situated around 5 km from Badrinath in the Chamoli district, to review the development programme, reports News18.

Modi in Ayodhya

The prime minister is likely to be in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya city on Sunday, official sources told PTI.

The security arrangements have been increased in the temple town ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, India TV reports.

Modi is slated to perform a puja at the Ram Temple and inspect its ongoing construction.

The members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said earlier that around 50 per cent construction work of the mandir is complete, Hindustan Times stated.

The prime minister is also expected at Ram Katha Park where he will watch Ram’s rajyabhishek, as per India TV.

Modi will participate in the aarti on the banks of the river Saryu in the evening.

Around 6.40 pm, the prime minister will witness Deepotsav, the ceremonial lighting of lamps, at Ram ki Paidi ghats along the Saryu river, India TV reports.

As many as 17 lakh earthen lamps will be illuminated this year for Deepotsav, reports Times Now.

The Uttar Pradesh government has augmented measures to ensure timely preparations to celebrate the sixth Deepotsav. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also pay a visit to the holy city to assess the preparations for the Deepotsav celebrations, as per Hindustan Times.

According to the tentative itinerary, Modi will also witness green and digital fireworks in Ayodhya. This is to convey the message of celebrating Diwali without polluting crackers, notes NDTV.

PM Modi’s past Diwalis

The Varanasi member of parliament (MP) and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been spending the festival of lights with the armed forces in the past few years.

In 2021, Modi had gone to Jammu’s Nowshera to observe the festivities with soldiers. The Nowshera sector is located along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

He also paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here,” Modi said, as per Times of India (TOI).

Addressing the soldiers, he emphasised on his government’s bids to promote indigenous capabilities and build modern border infrastructure to improve connectivity.

Hailing the soldiers, he said they are the ‘suraksha kawach of Maa Bharti‘ and it is because of them that the people can sleep peacefully.

Modi also appreciated the soldiers for their efforts in the surgical strike, saying attempts were made to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir but the Indian forces gave a befitting reply.

“The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset… I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier,” he was quoted as saying by TOI.

The prime minister also interacted with soldiers and distributed sweets among them.

Sharing pictures with the soldiers, he wrote on Twitter, “I feel privileged that I got to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family”.

Following his annual tradition, he spent Diwali with soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on 14 November 2020.

In 2019, Modi had visited the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K on the occasion of Diwali.

He has also met soldiers at Uttarakhand, Punjab border and Gurez sector in north Kashmir among others since forming the Union government in 2014.

With inputs from agencies

