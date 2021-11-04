Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera to celebrate Diwali with jawans

The prime minister’s visit to Nowshera, Rajouri, comes in the backdrop of the ongoing encounter in Poonch and is expected to boost the morale of the jawans

Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir): Continuing his annual tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Nowshera, Jammu, to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

Last year, Modi while celebrating Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan had said that as long as the Indian soldiers are present, this country's Diwali celebrations would continue in full swing and be luminescent.

In 2019, the prime minister had celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He had called soldiers as his family and lauded them for guarding the borders even during festivals. He had exchanged Diwali greetings with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station.

In 2018, Modi had celebrated Diwali with jawans of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), at Harsil in Uttarakhand. Following that he had offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine.

In 2017, the prime minister celebrated the festival of light with army soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora District.

In 2016, he went to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival with Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at an outpost. He visited the Punjab border to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in 2015.

In 2014, Modi spent Diwali in Siachen with soldiers. Notably, Modi has been visiting soldiers on Diwali, ever since he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Officials said Modi's presence will lift the morale of the jawans on the ground and at the same time give a message that India’s top leadership will not be deterred by Pakistan’s attempt to send in more terrorists.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived Jammu on Wednesday on a two-day visit and carried out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in the Jammu region.

This is his second visit to the Jammu division in the past two weeks amid an ongoing operation against terrorists in a forest belt in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

General Naravane arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit to review the security situation and operational preparedness, and immediately flew to Rajouri district, the officials said.

The ADGPI said the chief of Army staff carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in the Jammu region and was also briefed by the commanders on ground on the prevailing security situation along the LoC.

With inputs from agencies