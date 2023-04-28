The fighting continues in Sudan’s capital Khartoum and the western Darfur region, even as the army and the paramilitary forces have agreed to extend their ceasefire. Several countries, including the United States, have shut down their embassies and are scrambling to rescue their people. Some like the US have cherry-picked, rescuing only embassy staff and leaving everyday Americans behind as tensions escalate. But India is not one to discriminate – it’s carrying out evacuation after daring evacuation to get its nationals back.

We take a look and how the Narendra Modi-led government is undertaking this massive mission, dubbed Operation Kaveri.

Also read: India’s ‘Operation Kaveri’ in Sudan and other daring evacuation operations to save Indians

‘A daring rescue’

More than 4,000 Indians and those of Indian origin were estimated to be stranded in the conflict-hit African nation when India started to first evacuate on Tuesday. By Friday, the government rescued its tenth batch of nationals from Port Sudan and ferried them to safety in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

“#OperationKaveri progresses further. 10th batch of evacuees with 135 passengers onboard IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted early Friday.

#OperationKaveri progresses further. 10th batch of evacuees with 135 passengers onboard IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2023

India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah, where the rescued nationals make their first pitstop. Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) V Muraleedharan is in charge of the evacuation mission from the Saudi city.

Indian navy ships have been put into action to bring back those stranded in the war-hit nation from Port Sudan, which is about 813 kilometres from Khartoum, where the fighting is most intense.

The ninth batch of Indians left Port Sudan on INS Tarkash. There were 326 passengers abroad. They were served a meal and taken care of, as several parts hit by the conflict in Sudan saw power cuts and shortages of water and electricity.

However, the most difficult op so far has been from Wadi Seidna, which is in the vicinity of Khartoum. “A daring rescue,” wrote Muraleedharan on Twitter, as he welcomed 121 Indians who arrived in Jeddah by Indian Air Force’s C130 jet. This batch – the eighth – included family members of embassy officials.

A daring rescue! 8th batch of 121 Indians arrived at Jeddah by IAF C 130 J from Wadi Seidna,Sudan.This evacuation was more complex as the location is in vicinity of Khartoum. Family members of our Embassy Officials were also part of this group. Warm welcome.#OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/VcVnlmuQ1b — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 27, 2023

Working 24X7 at the Indian embassy in Sudan

Unlike several other nations that rescued their diplomats and support staff first, India did not. Those working at the Indian embassy in Khartoum have stayed put.

Their numbers are small but they have operated round the clock to evacuate those stranded in the war-torn country.

Abdul Kadir, a 39-year-old businessman who was evacuated, said that after the situation in Khartoum worsened, India’s ambassador BS Mubarak and his team of eight officials worked tirelessly. “With limited staff, they did unlimited work,” he said after landing in Mumbai, adding that the Indian embassy was operating 24x7.

Mubarak was stuck in the worst-affected part of the Sudanese capital, but he was continuously in touch with the staff and volunteers, according to a PTI report. The ambassador created WhatsApp groups of Indians in each locality and ensured that every person got help, Kadir informed.

Defence attache Gurpreet Singh took a risk and brought Mubarak to a safe area, he said.

Kadir, who was living in Sudan since 2017, said they were used to the tense situation in the country, but this time things took an unexpected turn. He and others caught in the conflict were hoping that tensions would decrease in the holy month of Ramzan. “Within one hour the situation went out of control,” he said, adding that they did not get a chance even to buy food and groceries.

“We got the benefit of being Indian. We were allowed to pass peacefully through numerous checkpoints,” Kadir recalled.

Also read: Sudan conflict: The fight between rival generals for the control of the nation, explained

The Indian community at Port Sudan not only opened their homes but also their hearts for the rescued nationals.

Another passenger said that the situation was worrisome and the work done by the embassy staff could not be described in words. “I only pray to Allah that all our stranded brothers and brothers in the embassy reach home safely,” he added.

Another IAF C-130J flight under #OperationKaveri arrived at Jeddah with 128 Indians, the fourth aircraft from Sudan. Efforts are on to ensure that all Indians, who arrived in Jeddah will be sent to India at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/KGoaNRb7mv — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 26, 2023





Kudos to PM Modi, the Indian Army

Sukhvinder Singh, who was among the first batch of Indian nationals who returned to Delhi, said he was “still very scared”. “We were living in one area, confined to one room. It was like we were on a deathbed," the engineer told PTI.

He recalled that the trip to reach Port Sudan in a bus full of 200 people was “very risky”. “We contacted the Indian embassy and buses for around 200 people were arranged. A road trip was very risky. Only God knows how we reached Port Sudan,” he said, adding that the warring groups could’ve shot anybody “depending on their mood”. “If we say we are Indians, they let us go,” he added.

Indians who are back home are relieved and say they will be forever grateful to the government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Chants of “Indian army Zindabad” and “PM Modi Zindabad” were heard as evacuees from Sudan landed in Delhi after taking a flight from Jeddah on Wednesday.

More work to be done

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatri said that the Centre estimates that approximately 3500 Indian nationals and about 1000-odd persons of Indian origin are in Sudan. The government’s focus has been to advise and assist the stranded Indians, he told the media.

“Furthermore, as soon as the conflict broke out, the Ministry of External Affairs set up a control room… That control room continues to run 24/7 and will continue to do so until we have overcome the current situation and resolved it fully,” he said.

India has rescued more than 700 Indians so far and the evacuation ops continue in full swing. While hundreds are back home to their families, many still await help. But in their nation they trust.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.