Indian community’s footprints in Sudan are 150 years old: A look at what Indians do in the civil war-torn country

With around 2,800 nationals in Sudan, Indians are one of the largest Asian communities in the civil war torn country. Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and rival paramilitary force – Rapid Support Force (RSF).

Indians stuck in Sudan are being evacuated on a war footing by the Government of India under Operation Kaveri.

Operation Kaveri was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Under the mission, 670 Indians have, so far, been brought back and work is underway to ensure the safe return of others stranded in Sudan.

The Indian diaspora in Sudan have been residing in the major urban centres of Sudan, such as Khartoum, Omdurman, including regions that have been badly hit by the conflict.

Though the Embassy of India in Khartoum began coordinating for possible evacuation of Indian citizens from Sudan four days prior to the launch of Op Kaveri, the actual operation got a bit delayed as it took time for the ceasefire to come into effect.

Our efforts to swiftly send Indians back home from Jeddah is paying. 246 Indians will be in Mumbai soon, travelling by IAF C17 Globemaster. Happy to see them off at Jeddah airport.#OperationKaveri. pic.twitter.com/vw3LpbbzGw — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 27, 2023

What were Indians doing in Sudan?

Most of the Indian expatriates in Sudan work as professionals in key sectors and a few work with the UN missions and other international organisations.

Of about 2,800 Indians in Sudan, around 100 are from the Hakki-Pikki tribe, a nomadic tribe from the southern Indian state of Karnataka. People of the tribe sell herbal medicine and products in Sudan.

Most of the people of this tribe were residing in capital Khartoum where the clashes are intense. Other were residing in the western city of Al-Fashir, about 1,000-km away from the capital.

Human traffickers con innocent Indians to Sudan

Former Indian ambassador to Sudan, Deepak Vohra, said human traffickers have on several occasions managed to "con malleable Indians into migrating."

"During the period that I was the Indian envoy there between 2005-2010, we had innumerable cases of Indians being brought to Sudan and told that they could go to Dubai. There were many takers for such falsehoods," Vohra was quoted as saying by Money Control.

Indian companies in Sudan

According to Indian Embassy in Sudan, some Indian nationals in Sudan have set up businesses in Juba, while others were working for several other companies.

There are several Indian companies which are functioning actively in Sudan, including ONGC Videsh Ltd, BHEL, TCIL, Progressive Construction Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto.

Also, there are various Indian hospitals in Sudan - Apollo, MIOT, Narayana Hrudayalaya.

There are many students too who have been pursuing their higher academics and professional courses in Sudan.

A small number of Indian nationals residing in Sudan work in Christian missionary organisations and NGOs in South Sudan.

As per the embassy, Indians were among the first to open hotels, borehole companies, printing press and departmental stores in Juba in early 2006.

There were about 2,000 Indian Army peace keeping personnel, 31 police officers and some civilian officials attached to the UNMISS (United Nations Mission in South Sudan) and UNPOL (United Nations Police).

Indian community in Sudan

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India, the settled Indian community in Sudan is about 150 years young.

#OperationKaveri continues in swift pace. Happy to receive 297 Indians at Jeddah carried by INS Teg. With this second ship and total six batches, around 1100 Indians rescued from Sudan have arrived in Jeddah. Repatriation to India of those arriving today will commence shortly. pic.twitter.com/krTteb121h — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 27, 2023

Luvchand Amarchand Shah, a Gujarati trader, is believed to be the first Indian to visit Sudan from Aden in the early 1860s. He used to import goods from India. After expanding his business in the African country, Shah brought his relatives from Saurashtra, who in turn invited their own friends and family. This is how the Indian community grew and developed in Sudan.

From Port Sudan and Sawakin the early Indian moved into the interior of the country and settled down in Omdurman, Kassala, Gedaref and Wad Medani.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.