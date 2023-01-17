What are the 'invincible' Challenger 2 tanks that UK is sending to Ukraine?

The UK is all set to send Ukraine its Challenger 2 battle tanks.

The move, which makes the United Kingdom the first Western power to send the heavy tanks Kyiv has been calling for, comes in the backdrop of renewed missile attacks by Moscow on multiple Ukrainian cities.

The news comes a week after the US announced it will send Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) to Ukraine as part of a weapons package.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak vowed to send the tanks as well as other weapons systems after speaking to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Russia has responded to the news by warning it will only ‘intensify’ the conflict.

“Bringing tanks to the conflict zone, far from drawing the hostilities to a close, will only serve to intensify combat operations, generating more casualties, including among the civilian population”, the Russian embassy in the UK said.

But what do we know about the Challenger 2 battle tank? And how will it impact the war?

Let’s take a closer look:

Challenger 2

As per Forces.net, the Challenger 2 is the British Army’s main battle tank.

It is also used by Oman’s royal army.

According to the website, the tank was built in the early 80s and 90s as a replacement for the Challenger 1.

The UK defence ministry placed orders for 127 and 259 units in 1991 and 1994 – with the final batch being delivered in April 2002.

The tank cost the taxpayer £4.2 million per unit, as per the website.

As per Sky News, the Challenger 2 was first pressed into the British Army service in 1994.

It has previously been deployed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Iraq and is currently deployed in Estonia as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic States.

However, it notably could not be used in Afghanistan – the most high-profile conflict of the era – as it was not suitable for the terrain, as per Forces.net.

As per Business Insider, the tank is 27 foot long and eight foot tall.

Weighing 62.5 tons, it is powered by a 1,200 brake-horsepower V-12 diesel engine.

According to Sky News, the tank has a main 120mm rifled gun and can fit a four-man crew – a commander, gunner, loader/operator and a driver.

Its secondary weapon is a Boeing 7.62 Chain gun and additional GPMG for Loader, as per Forces.net.

It has a range of 547 kilometres with a maximum speed of 59 kilometres per hour, as per the website.

The British Army claims it has “never experienced a loss at the hands of the enemy,” according to Sky News.

Which is leading many to ask – will this change the course of the war?

Will it make a difference?

One expert told Business Insider the tank is ‘superior to every Russian battle tank’ it faces.

Justin Crump, CEO of the risk-intelligence firm Sibylline, who is also a military veteran who has operated these tanks, said, “The Challenger 2 was designed to do the job the Ukrainians need this tank to do.”

“They’re certainly far better than anything the Russians have because everything we designed during the Cold War — so Challenger 2, Leopard 2, M1 Abrams in the US — all of these vehicles were designed to be substantially better than the Russian equivalent,” he added.

However, with the UK only sending 14 tanks, experts say this is nowhere near enough to make a significant impact.

Crump, saying this is a ‘token gesture’, added that this could lead to other Western nations following in the UK’s footsteps and sending their Leopard 2 tanks.

“The Leopard is not as good a tank one-on-one, but I’ll take 400 Leopard over 10 Challenger 2,” Crump told Business Insider.

Will weaken army, warns British chief

Meanwhile, the British Army chief has warned that sending tanks and artillery to Kyiv would leave the army weaker.

The BBC quoted a memo to troops by General Sir Patrick Sanders as saying that while Kyiv would put these items to ‘good use’, it would leave the British Army “temporarily weaker”.

Sanders told his forces that Russia’s defeat in Ukraine “makes us safer,” but added that it is vital the Army’s “warfighting capability” was restored at pace.

“There is no doubt that our choice will impact our ability to mobilise the army against the acute and enduring threat Russia presents and meet our NATO obligations,” Sanders added.

Rishi Sunak made the pledge to supply the tanks and additional artillery systems as a sign of the UK’s “ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine”, according to a readout of a phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, reported news agency AFP.

Ukraine’s European allies have sent Kyiv more than 300 modernised Soviet tanks since Russia invaded in February 2022. But so far, they have not dispatched Western-made heavy tanks that Ukraine has repeatedly requested to push forward against Russian invaders.

Earlier this month, France said it would send AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine, designated “light tanks” in French.

“The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems,” Rishi Sunak’s spokesman was quoted by AFP as saying.

“The prime minister and President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed other international commitments including Poland’s offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks,” the spokesman said.

“The prime minister stressed that he and the whole UK Government would be working intensively with international partners to deliver rapidly the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace,” the spokesman said.

