Explained: The significance of Rajasthan’s Shrinathji temple where Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant

The Ambani family is all set to get a new ‘bahu’. On Thursday, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Marchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

The two had a small, intimate ‘roka’ or engagement ceremony at Shrinathji temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan in the presence of their family and friends. They later held a grand bash at their Mumbai mansion, Antilia, which saw celebrities thronging in large numbers.

As we gear up for what may be India’s biggest wedding — the date is yet to be announced — we take a closer look at the temple where they got engaged and why the Ambani family chose this site for the auspicious day.

All about the Shrinathji temple

The Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan is located in the city of Nathdwara and is considered an important pilgrimage centre.

According to legend, the Shrinathji temple, also known as the ‘Haveli of Shrinathji’, was built in the 17th Century. It is dedicated to the human avatar of Vishnu, Lord Krishna. The divine form of Shrinathji is Swayambhu (self-manifested) and symbolises Krishna in child form.

The story behind the temple is an interesting story. Legends say that the Srinathji deity self-manifested from stone and emerged from the Govardhan Hills. It was first moved from the Govardhan Hills to Agra in 1672 in order to safeguard it from Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Subsequently, the idol had to be moved to Rajasthan and during its travel to Mewar, the chariot carrying it got stuck in the mud at a place called Sihar. The Maharana Rajsingh of Mewar and the priests took it as a divine sign that Lord Krishna himself wished to settle there and thus a temple was built at this spot.

According to Times of India, the deity of Lord Shrinathji was placed in a new temple in 1672 in village Sihad, now called Nathdwara, on the banks of river Banas.

Today, the temple is an important pilgrimage centre by Vaishnavas. The festivals of Holi, Diwali and Janmashtmi see people thronging the temple in large numbers and celebrating with much vigour. Apart from these festivals, Annakutta is another fest that is celebrated in the temple with full gusto and fervour.

Shrinathji temple and the Ambanis

The Ambani family is a huge believer of Lord Shrinathji and they have long been visitors of the temple in Rajasthan.

Lord Shrinathji is believed to be the deity of the Ambani family and it is said that before the brothers — Mukesh and Anil — parted ways, they would visit the temple together. Administrators of the temple have been quoted as saying in a DNA report in 2013, “Before the brothers split, they used to come together. About two years ago Anil and Mukesh, along with their mother Kokilaben, visited the shrine together.”

However, even after their split, both sides of the family continue to visit the temple.

Such are their ties with the temple that Kokila Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family, is the vice president of the temple board and has donated a huge amount for the development of the temple as well as the town of Nathdwara.

Mukesh Ambani has often visited the temple and announced big business projects after visiting the shrine. Before launching 4G services in 2015, Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple.

Similarly, in October this year when Akash Ambani launched the fifth generation or 5G services, he had done it from the renowned Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. “It’s 5G for Sriji,” Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple, had said then, according to a News18 report.

Reliance Jio chairman, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani offered prayers at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan today. Earlier today he launched Jio 5G services from Nathdwara. pic.twitter.com/adE7RHAKZy — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

Mukesh Ambani also visited the Rajasthan temple in September when RIL subsidiary Reliance Petroleum Retail acquired the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Limited (SPL) and Shubhalaxmi Polytex Limited (SPTex).

A fairytale wedding

While details aren’t out on the Anant-Radhika wedding, one can expect the event to be a grand spectacle.

Anant and Radhika have been childhood friends and shares close ties with the family; she was present at the weddings of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Earlier, the aarangetram ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai made big headlines. It was a starry affair with many actors — from Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan — and politicians in attendance.

