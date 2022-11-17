Shraddha Walkar murder: What digital safety do dating apps offer and how can you stay safe online?

Since Shraddha Walkar’s brutal murder has come to light, dating app Bumble has found itself entangled in the case. The 27-year-old had met Aftab Amin Poonawala (28) via the app in 2019.

Aftab allegedly killed Shraddha in May this year, cut up her body into 35 pieces, stored it in a fridge and then dumped it in Delhi’s Mehrauli jungle over several days.

After the murder, Aftab continued with his life and even started dating again. The Delhi Police sources have told Indian Express that Aftab brought a woman, a psychologist he met on Bumble, to his rented flat in south Delhi’s Mehrauli while Shraddha’s body parts were still stuffed in the fridge that he had bought after allegedly killing her.

“The other woman came to his house a couple of times in June-July. He hid Walkar’s body parts in the fridge and kitchen,” the sources added.

As this grisly crime haunts India, many wonder how safe are dating sites and what protection they offer to their users. How can users stay safe on online dating apps? What precautions can one take when meeting a date? We explain.

Bumble

Bumble allows its users to verify their pictures in order to tackle the problem of fake accounts. If a user is reported as “potential fake profile” and their verification is declined, then their profile would be “turned off” the site. It means that neither they can see other profiles nor they would appear as suggestions for others.

For digital safety, Bumble also has features including Private Detector – an AI-based picture that automatically identifies and blurs unsolicited nude photos – and an in-app Safety + Wellbeing Centre resource hub, reports Indian Express.

The dating app has also banned any derogatory remarks on someone’s appearance, body shape and size.

Bumble India’s safety handbook stresses on how users can identify and report online harassment. While the second edition of the handbook makes users aware of topics such as emotional abuse, inappropriate behaviour, body shaming, identity-based harassment, gaslighting, and so on, as per Indian Express.

Tinder

Last year in August, Tinder announced it would roll out an ID Verification feature around the world in the coming quarters.

As the feature states, users can provide a government or any other official ID for verifying their profiles.

Rory Kozoll, Head of Trust & Safety Product at Tinder had said, “We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with. And we hope all our members worldwide will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through our ID verification process.”

Tinder offers other features for users to avoid fake accounts such as Photo Verification, Noonlight (in the US), and video chat.

Other dating apps

OkCupid also offers Photo Verification options to its users.

According to Hinge, it does not have verified badges for users. It authenticates a user’s identity through their phone number and Facebook account. However, it offers Selfie Verification which allows users to take a video selfie to confirm it is not a fake account.

Photo verification and verified profiles are also available on Badoo dating app. Moreover, it also lets users connect only with verified accounts.

How to stay safe on dating sites?

Users of dating apps are advised not to overshare details in their profile that might compromise their personal information such as address, employer, etc. If possible, do not include your full name and birthday details on your profile either.

Ensure that you do not share your mobile number or any social media profile link through the dating app. Your Instagram profiles if linked to these dating apps may be misused by hackers or scammers.

Turn off the dating app’s location settings or use it scarcely so you cannot be tracked.

Use the in-built messenger on the dating app only to communicate with your date. Only if you trust them enough, then move the interaction to other personal messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

RAINN, a leading anti-sexual violence organisation, recommends using different profile pictures than the ones you are using on your social media accounts. This will make it difficult for your matches to find your social media profiles like Instagram and Facebook.

Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles like those that only post one picture or do not have a bio. They can be fake accounts. You can also block or report such suspicious accounts.

Dating app users should refrain from heeding anyone’s request for financial assistance. “No matter how convincing and compelling someone’s reason may seem, never respond to a request to send money, especially overseas or via wire transfer. If you do get such a request, report it to the app or site you’re using immediately,” says RAINN.org.

How to stay safe when you meet the date?

Inform your friends or whoever is closest to you in your family when you meet an online date in person.

When drinking, stick to your alcohol capacity and do not be pressurised into overindulging. “It can also be a good idea to avoid taking drugs before or during a first date with someone new because drugs could alter your perception of reality or have unexpected interactions with alcohol,” suggests RAINN.org.

Meet at a public place so if things go awry there are other people around and you can leave anytime. Trust your instincts in these matters.

RAINN.org also warns against relying on your date for transportation. Even if they offer, avoid getting into a vehicle with the person, especially if it is the first date.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.