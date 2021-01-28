Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bumble will now ban users who body shame anyone on the dating app

The engineers at Bumble will monitor users’ profile and chat to see if anyone uses body-shaming language.


FP TrendingJan 28, 2021 17:58:51 IST

Popular dating app Bumble has adopted a new policy that strictly punishes body shaming, the act of insulting someone on the basis of their physical appearance. Users will be able to block and report profiles for body-shaming and Bumble will also go through profiles to see if any user has been indulging in body-shaming language. According to a press release by the firm, the engineers at Bumble will monitor users’ profile and chat to see if anyone uses body-shaming language. If found guilty, they will receive a warning for their inappropriate behaviour and the repeated offense can get them banned from the platform.

Bumble will now ban users who body shame anyone on the dating app

Bumble uses “automated safeguards” to detect such comments and images that go against its terms and conditions.

The company is in the process of issuing guidelines to its moderators regarding their approach to body shaming and the moderators will also have the ability to share resources that are intended to help the reported individual learn how to change their behaviour to be less harmful to others in the future.

Explaining how the system will work, the release said that Bumble uses “automated safeguards” to detect such comments and images that go against its terms and conditions. Once the machine-detected reports are accumulated, some chosen ones are forwarded to a human moderator to review. It is a move by the company to ban unsolicited and derogatory comments that can be deemed to be racist, fat-phobic, colourist, homophobic or transphobic.

“We believe in being explicit when it comes to the kind of behaviour that is not welcome on our platforms and we’ve made it clear that body-shaming is not acceptable on Bumble,” said Priti Joshi, VP of Strategy at Bumble. She assured that thorough investigation of the received reports will be carried out but the team will “not hesitate to permanently remove someone who consistently goes against [their] guidelines”.

The release also said that Bumble was working on reviewing its photo moderation policy to screen out unsolicited nude or obscene images.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Online Dating

Love in the time of algorithms: Would you let artificial intelligence choose your partner?

Jan 21, 2021
Love in the time of algorithms: Would you let artificial intelligence choose your partner?
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Jan 14, 2021
Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house

Jan 15, 2021
Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Accessories for Fujifilm Instax camera

Jan 15, 2021
Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Jan 15, 2021
Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Best DSLRs for beginners in photography

Jan 15, 2021

science

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Hot Jupiter

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Jan 28, 2021
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021