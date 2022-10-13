Big Bang: Why Ukrainians are planning a mass orgy as the war intensifies

As tension between Russia and Ukraine escalates amid the ongoing war, the Ukrainians are planning for a “worst-case scenario” – a possible nuke attack by Vladimir Putin – and it involves an orgy.

More than 15,000 have planned a mega orgy on a hill on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, which is being targeted by Russia as revenge for blowing up the Crimean bridge. Locals fear that Putin might reach for the red button so they’ve planned to go down with a “big bang” of their own.

Thousands are signing up for the event called “Orgy for Shchekavystsa: Official”, a mass romp which is being organised on the social media platform Telegram.

According to a report by Vice, the participants have been asked to decorate their hands with stripes to hint at their sexual preferences. Three stripes are for those keen on anal intercourse and four are for oral sex.

The plan might not be palatable to all but any Ukrainians feel it is “optimistic”. “It’s the opposite of despair. Even in the worst-case scenario, people will look for something good. That’s the mega-optimism of Ukrainians,” a local woman reportedly told Radio Free Europe when asked about the orgy.

“It’s an attempt to show that the more they try to scare us, the more we will transform it into something else,” a man added, according to a report in The Sun. “Humour helps. It’s a response to the Russian threat.”

After an air raid siren, which has become all too common for the country at war since February, one member posted on the orgy group, “Is it time?” The question drew many a response, with smiley emojis.

The Telegram channel is keeping the humour dark, as it continues to post updates on the conflict. One post described the counter-offensive in Kherson as “BDSM parties for Russians”.

But all the quirks apart, meanwhile Kyiv also has plans to hand out potassium iodine pills to evacuation centres in preparation for a possible nuclear strike. These pills can help absorb harmful radiation if taken before or immediately after being exposed to nuclear radiation.

Kyiv authorities said in a statement they will be distributing the pills in areas contaminated by nuclear radiation if there is a need to evacuate.

For three days, Russia is continuously hitting civilian targets across Ukraine, including the capital. On Thursday, “kamakize” drone strikes were carried out on infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region. The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was “massively shelled” overnight, according to a CNN report.

Meanwhile, G7 leaders have warned Russia of serious consequences if it uses nuclear weapons. In a joint statement following a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the group deplored “deliberate Russian escalatory steps”, including the partial mobilisation of reservists and “irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric. It said, “We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences.”

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” it added.

With inputs from agencies

