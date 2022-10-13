Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones as Russian assault intensifies

Kyiv: Already devastated by several months of war, Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was struck by Iran-made kamikaze drones early on Thursday morning. This was the latest in a series of attacks as Russia ramped up its assault on Ukraine.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row.

The drone attack was the latest incident in the massive, deadly and brutal assault that was launched by Russia across Ukraine on Monday.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the Ukrainian capital. It was not yet clear if there were any casualties.

Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a statement on social media platform Telegram that “critical infrastructure facilities” in the area were hit. However, he did not reveal any details regarding which infrastructure facilities were hit.

Meanwhile, the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine was also hit by an attack by Russian forces. The city was hit by overnight shelling which destroyed a five-storied apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building’s top two floors were completely destroyed in a single strike and the rest of the building was left in rubble. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Early morning fighting on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv’s forces push on with a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia.

Attacks on Kyiv had reduced to a large extent in recent times. However, the capital city of Ukraine was hit at least four times during Monday’s massive assault by Russia. At least 19 people were killed in those attacks and more than 100 were wounded across the country.

