Run on Water: What's India’s first ‘frozen-lake marathon’ in Ladakh all about?

Who says it is impossible to walk or run on water?

Interestingly, India is giving an opportunity to do exactly the same on the frozen waters of Ladakh.

One of the most popular attractions in the Himalayan region, the Pangong Tso Lake is set to host India’s first “frozen-lake marathon” at a height of 13,862 feet on 20 February, according to PTI.

The event is being undertaken jointly by the Indian army, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to implement a “proper action plan” for the event, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know about India’s first-ever frozen-lake marathon.

Also read: What it takes to participate in the ‘world’s toughest’ Snowman Race

About the marathon

The 21-kilometre frozen-lake marathon is being organised by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, the Tourism Department and the Leh district administration.

The track can be challenging to follow since the ice is often slippery. The race’s altitude is nearly 14,000 feet – an additional layer of challenge.

Spread along the border of India and China, the 700-square metre Pangong Lake records a temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius during the winters, freezing the saltwater lake.

The 21-kilometre marathon, with Lukung as its starting point, will end at Maan village.

In order to help the participants, the organisers have made necessary arrangements and planned various activities.

“All necessary arrangements have been worked out for the success of this challenging event being organised with a message of sustainable development and carbon-neutral Ladakh. All stakeholders are on board. The Indian Army and the ITBP were also roped in to execute a proper action plan,” District Development Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, told PTI.

“Tourists mostly visit Ladakh during the winter for Chadar Trek (in Zanskar) and snow leopard sightings, and we are expecting that the frozen-lake marathon will help promote tourism in other parts, especially in the Changthang region,” Suse said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vibrant Village Scheme” will help develop habitats along the Line of Actual Control through tourism opportunities.

Also read: Two army officers to be Governor, LG of ‘sensitive’ Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh

‘The Last Run’

The marathon is also being called the “Last Run” to highlight the issue of climate change, they said.

In a short video on the event, ASFL founder Chamba Tsetan said the event was named the “Last Run” to give a message to the world about the “rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers due to global climatic change”.

“If you are really an environment enthusiast or adventure lover, this trip is for you… We are also attempting to set the Guinness world record for the world’s highest frozen-lake marathon,” Chamba Tsetan said.

Also read: Why was Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike in Leh? What are his demands?

Opportunity to make a bid for a Guinness World Record

75 selected athletes from India and abroad are participating in the run, giving them an opportunity to make a bid for a Guinness world record for the world’s highest “frozen-lake marathon,” officials said.

“The select group of 75 athletes, include 50 from outside Ladakh. Four international runners besides local athletes who have represented the region at the national level are taking part in the marathon. We have devised a standard operating procedure (SOP) which will be strictly followed,” the District Development Commissioner, Suse said.

He said participants not from Ladakh have to undergo mandatory acclimatisation, including a three to four days stay in Leh, to overcome high-altitude sickness.

“The participants will be subjected to medical check-up one day prior to the event, while the whole 21-kilometre stretch will be covered by medical teams. We are also prepared for air evacuation in case a need arises,” the district development commissioner said.

According to the ASFL website, those interested in participating can opt for the marathon package of Rs 46,500. The nine days eight nights package includes acclimatisation activities, along with stay, food, airport, and other transfers to and from Leh-Pangong.

The website says there will be a “medical team and hot water points at an interval of five kilometres, an ambulance will also accompany and be available throughout the event.”

“All the finishers will receive an exclusive Ladakhi traditional gift after crossing the finishing line,” it added.

Runners are advised to get clothing and gear (such as studded shoes) best suited for the extreme cold and icy course. According to ASFL, at intervals of five kilometres, a medical team and hot water will be available. An ambulance will also be on hand throughout the event.

You may sign up for the event here.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.