Ruchira Kamboj, the diplomat who ensures India is not pushed around

She’s a straight talker. She makes sure India puts her best foot forward on the world stage. The country’s first woman permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, is always hitting headlines for the right reasons.

We can expect to hear a lot more from her in December as India assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for December. All of this month, Kamboj will set in the President’s seat at the horse-shoe table. On Thursday, the first day of India’s presidency, she addressed reporters in the United Nations headquarters on the monthly programme of work.

Media Briefing by Ambassador @ruchirakamboj to the United Nations Press on India’s 🇮🇳 priorities for the month of December as President of the United Nations Security Council #IndiainUNSC@IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/hD9K1Zcjxm — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) December 1, 2022

Not ready to be pushed around

When she was asked a question about democracy and press freedom in India, she did not mince her words. “We don’t need to be told what to do on democracy,” the diplomat answered.

“India is perhaps the most ancient civilisation in the world as all of you know. In India, democracy had roots going back to 2,500 years, we were always a democracy,” she said as she spoke about the time of the Shakya clan and the Lichchhavi kingdom – both based in the sub-Himalayan region.

“Coming down to very recent times, we have all the pillars of democracy that are intact – legislature, executive, judiciary and the fourth estate, the press. And a very vibrant social media. So the country is the world’s largest democracy,” Kamboj added.

A productive Day 1 of the #UNSC Presidency! My engagements included: ☀️ Permanent Representatives’ breakfast meeting

🔨 Adoption of the Council's Programme of Work

🗣 Media Briefing on 🇮🇳's month-long Presidency

📢 Briefing the wider UN membership#IndiaInUNSC pic.twitter.com/Sw13vfwAT6 — Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) December 2, 2022

The UN ambassador went on to talk about freedom in India and how the country is rapidly transforming. “Every five years we conduct the world's largest democratic exercise. Everyone is free to say as they wish and please and that is how our country functions. It’s rapidly reforming, transforming and changing. And the trajectory has been very impressive. And I don’t have to say this, you don’t have to listen to me. Others are saying this,” Kamboj said.

On Thursday, she made it clear that India is not the nation to be pushed around. India is a big country that “stands tall and proud on its own” with its relations with competing international blocs. She gave out a clear message when asked about the Russian foreign minister’s assertion that the western military group NATO was pushing New Delhi towards an anti-Moscow and anti-Beijing alliance.

“India is a bigger country. It stands tall and proud on its own,” the envoy said emphasising the country’s multi-dimensional, independent policy.

“We do have a relationship with Russia, an important relationship with Russia... And as far as the relationship with the US is concerned, it’s a comprehensive strategic partnership, which has never been closer, tighter or stronger than it is today,” she said.

Taking on China

However, this is not the first time Kamboj has said things the way they are. She has never hesitated to take a stand. Since taking over the role in June, she has worked tirelessly to bring problems related to counter-terrorism into focus. Taking on mighty China has not never been a problem.

Last week, ahead of the 26/11 anniversary, she said that India’s efforts to sanction perpetrators and facilitators of the 26 November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks have been blocked in the past for political reasons, an apparent reference to China’s repeated moves to block New Delhi’s attempts to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN.

“Our efforts to sanction the perpetrators and facilitators of these terror attacks were blocked in the past for political reasons. These actors continue to walk free and have been organising further cross-border attacks against my country,” she said, adding that terrorism continues to pose a “grave threat” to international peace and security.

In August, Kamboj took a swipe at China over the UNSC over “double standards” in fighting terrorism. Without naming the neighbouring nation during the meeting on international peace and security she said, “…common security is only possible when countries respect each others’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, as they would expect their own sovereignty to be respected.”

The remarks came against the backdrop of the military standoff between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Slamming Pakistan

Kamboj has not let Pakistan get away with making ‘frivolous’ and ‘pointless’ statements. At an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly in October, she slammed Pakistan, who raised the issue of Kashmir, saying, “We have witnessed, unsurprisingly, yet again an attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum and make frivolous and pointless remarks against my country.”

She added that such statements deserve “collective contempt and sympathy for a mindset which repeatedly utters falsehood” and stressed that Pakistan must stop “cross-border terrorism so that our citizens can enjoy their right to life and liberty”.

Calling for change

Kamboj has pushed for change at the UNSC, urging the global body to undertake urgent reforms. Reform, perform and transform, or face the “real danger” of being superseded by other organisations that are more representative, transparent and democratic in nature, she said in August.

Addressing members of the UNSC, the ambassador said that the meeting was an opportune moment to engage in a serious discussion about India’s call for reformed multilateralism, at the core of which lies the reform of the Council.

“A truly representative Security Council is the most pressing need of the hour. Else, there is a real danger of the United Nations being superseded by other plurilateral and multilateral groupings which are more representative, more transparent and more democratic and, therefore, more effective,” she had said.

Even amid the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions, the envoy has ensured that India’s concerns get the attention they serve.

A master of foreign affairs

Before her role at the UN, 58-year-old Kamboj spent decades dealing with foreign affairs.

“I enjoyed the pursuit of, and discussions on international relations, and greatly looked forward to actual practice! I guess I was fortunate and quite blessed that this aspiration came true,” she said in an interview with Modern Diplomacy.

This was not the first time she is representing India at the UN. She served as a counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN between 2002 and 2005.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1987 batch, she was the Indian ambassador to Bhutan – the first woman Indian envoy to the Himalayan kingdom. She has also served as the Indian High Commissioner to South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho between 2017 and 2019 and worked as India’s Consul General in South Africa from 2006-2009, according to a CNBC TV18 report.

She was posted in Mauritius where she held the posts of First Secretary (Economic and Commercial) and Head of Chancery at the Indian High Commission between 1996 and 1999. Before that, she worked in the Europe West Division of the Ministry of External Affairs as the Under Secretary for five years.

She began her career in foreign affairs with a deputation in Paris, France after topping the 1987 civil services and foreign services batch, the report says. And Kamboj has never looked back since.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.