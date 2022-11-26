Never Forget, Never Forgive: Mumbai looks back at the attacks of 26/11 on 14th anniversary
It has been 14 years since 10 terrorists wreaked havoc and struck at the very heart of Mumbai. The day is etched into the memories of not only people living in the city but the entire nation
Today is the 14th anniversary of the terrorist attack, infamously known as the ’26/11′ attacks, shook the entire nation. On the fateful day, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan entered the city and gunned down as many as 166 people and injured several others. PTI file photo
Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari pays tribute to victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on its anniversary at the police headquarters in Mumbai. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the task of punishing the perpetrators of the attack remains unfinished. “Today is the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Even after so many years, the people who planned & oversaw it have not been punished. They have not been brought to justice. This is something which we give utmost importance to,” he told ANI. AP
Commuters walk past the bullet holes marked outside Nariman House, one of the sites that were attacked by the terrorist on 26 November 2008. Including Nariman Point, eight locations in Mumbai — CSMT station, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Cafe Leopold, Cama Hospital and a lane next to St Xavier’s College. PTI
Police officers pay tribute to victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on its anniversary at the police headquarters in Mumbai. Addressing the audience during an event held for Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. 14 years back, when India was celebrating its Constitution and citizens` rights, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack.” AP
Personnel from Railway Protection Force conduct security checks at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on the eve of the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks. PTI
Children pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 attacks through art on the eve of the 14th anniversary of the terror attack. In her remarks to the UN Security Council, India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, “Lest we forget, in November 2008, 10 terrorists entered the city of Mumbai through sea route from Pakistan, ravaging the city for 4 days, killing 166 people, including 26 foreign nationals.” PTI