Never Forget, Never Forgive: Mumbai looks back at the attacks of 26/11 on 14th anniversary

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari pays tribute to victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on its anniversary at the police headquarters in Mumbai. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the task of punishing the perpetrators of the attack remains unfinished. “Today is the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Even after so many years, the people who planned & oversaw it have not been punished. They have not been brought to justice. This is something which we give utmost importance to,” he told ANI. AP