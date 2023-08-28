Rolls-Royce crash: Who is Vikas Malu, the Kuber Group director, under the scanner?

In a horrifying tragedy, a multi-crore Rolls Royce Phantom collided with an oil tanker in Haryana’s Nuh district.

The driver of the tanker and his assistant died in the accident, which took place on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Motorway on 22 August. Kuber Group director Vikas Malu also suffered critical injuries.

The industrialist, who was one of the Rolls-Royce Phantom’s three passengers, is receiving treatment at a Gurugram hospital right now.

Malu received a notice from the Haryana Police on Sunday asking him to participate in the investigation as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

The notice comes in connection with an FIR registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt rashly and negligently) and 304 (culpable homicide).

All about Vikas Malu

Vikas Malu, who assumed office in 1993, is the chief managing director (CMD) of the Kuber Group. His father, Mul Chand Malu, established the firm in 1985 and initially focused on selling tobacco products.

The Kuber Group website states that under Malu’s guidance, the company now has operations in more than 50 countries and more than 45 different industries. His duties at the conglomerate include creating and implementing strategies, as well as researching current and upcoming markets to spur growth.

The industrialist attended Delhi Public School on Mathura Road and graduated from the University of Delhi with a B.Com, according to his Facebook page.

According to Hindustan Times, Malu is quite active on social media and has posted a few pictures with celebs like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Malu made headlines in March earlier this year when his second wife had accused him of having a role in Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik’s death. The entrepreneur, however, refuted the charges.

Malu was friends with the late actor. Before passing away on 9 March in a hospital, Kaushik had attended a Holi celebration at the industrialist’s home near Delhi.

Saanvi said in her letter that the actor had loaned her husband Rs 15 crore, and had even travelled to meet with him there to collect his money back. She alleged that following a contentious argument between the two, Malu promised to repay Kaushik for the money. She further claimed that she believed Malu may have poisoned the actor to avoid having to repay the money because the actor fell ill at her husband’s farm. However, the police ruled out foul play as a factor in his passing and according to the autopsy report, the actor Kaushik died of a heart attack, according to ANI.

The deadly accident

The tanker’s driver and his assistant died in the collision, which took place last Tuesday, while those in the Rolls-Royce sustained serious injuries.

Initial reports said that the tanker was travelling on the wrong side of the highway.

However, it was later learnt that a convoy of 14 cars was going on the expressway when the tragic accident happened. The tanker was making a U-turn when all of a sudden, the Rolls-Royce accelerated, overtaking the car in front of it and ultimately ramming into it, reported India Today.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya told the outlet that the Rolls-Royce’s driver is at least partially to blame for the incident.

“A Rolls-Royce was involved in the accident due to the driver’s error. We have registered an FIR, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway,” he said.

The police further claimed that the luxury car was moving at a speed of over 200 kilometres per hour even though the expressway’s legal top speed is only 120 kilometres per hour.

On the basis of a complaint made by Munil Yadav, who was travelling next to the oil tanker, an FIR was filed.

According to Business Today, the FIR stated, “The tanker was driven by Ramprit and had two other passengers, Kuldeep and Gotam Kumar. Around 11.30 am, on Delhi-Mumbai highway, a vehicle driven negligently and at high speed hit the front tyre of the tanker, causing it to lose balance and overturn.”

The complaint mentioned that the tanker’s three occupants were able to escape before it caught fire. However, due to injuries sustained in the collision, Ramprit and Kuldeep were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Unanswered questions

The first question relates to the investigation by the police. When the Rolls-Royce struck the tanker, Muleen Yadav was travelling around 500 metres behind it. He filed an FIR, but the police accepted it as being against “unknown people,” reported NDTV. This has given rise to claims that the police may be attempting to protect the accused.

Who was driving the Rolls-Royce Phantom when the accident occurred is the second query. Police have not yet discovered a conclusive answer. Once Malu has been discharged from the hospital, they will take his statement.

According to his lawyer RK Thakur, the industrialist wasn’t behind the wheel when the tragedy occurred.

He told India Today that Malu was unable to operate the vehicle, and instead, Tasbir, his driver, was in control. Driving on an expressway at a slower speed, according to Thakur, has additional risks. However, he also made it clear that Malu had not given the driver any particular instructions on speed.

The 14-car convoy crossed the toll plaza just 15 minutes prior to the tragedy, according to NDTV which cited CCTV cameras placed at a toll plaza 28 km away. This raises the third concern: the Phantom’s excessive speed. The convoy sped passed the booths without stopping and did not pay the toll.

