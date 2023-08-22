What is Bharat NCAP, India’s homegrown test for cars? How will it improve road safety?

India’s road and car safety just received mass acceleration as Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), India’s homegrown vehicle safety rating system.

Ahead of the launch, auto majors such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Toyota wholeheartedly embraced the introduction of Bharat NCAP, recognising it as a bold step in the right direction for the domestic industry.

But what exactly is the Bharat NCAP? Why is it being hailed as an important and bold step? We put the pedal to the metal and get you all the answers.

What is Bharat NCAP?

The Bharat NCAP is India’s very own automobile safety performance assessment programme in which vehicles sold in the domestic market will be tested and graded on several measures. With the launch of this programme, India becomes the fifth country in the world – behind the United States, China, Japan and South Korea – to have its dedicated car crash safety program.

The draft for such a program was approved by the Union ministry of road transport and highways back in June last year and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had then said: “Bharat-NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform, allowing customers to opt for safer cars based upon their star-ratings, while promoting a healthy competition among OEMs in India to manufacture safer vehicles.”

I have now approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in Crash Tests. @PMOIndia — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 24, 2022

He had added that this programme would also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles.

The Bharat NCAP is aligned with global crash test protocols. Incidentally, until now, India relied on Global NCAP, which performs ‘voluntary’ crash tests of cars to give them a rating out of five.

How will Bharat NCAP work?

The Bharat NCAP, the safety assessment programme, will be applicable to all passenger vehicles that can seat up to eight people and weigh less than 3.5 tonnes, starting from 1 October. In addition to petrol and diesel vehicles, Bharat NCAP could also offer tests and safety ratings for CNG and hybrid cars. As part of the programme, cars will be crash-tested and given points which in turn would translate into stars. The safest of the lot will get five stars.

As part of the Bharat NCAP, the vehicle will undergo a series of tests. The car will have to go through a frontal crash test conducted at a speed of 64 kmph, as well as a side and pole-side tests occur at 50 kmph and 29 kmph respectively.

The ratings are based upon two main criteria: adult safety for front passengers and child safety for rear occupants, similar to the Global NCAP. Under the Bharat NCAP to achieve a five-star rating for adult safety, a vehicle will have to gain a minimum of 27 out of 32 possible points. Similarly, in the domain of child safety, a score of 41 out of 49 points secures the highly acclaimed five-star rating. Furthermore, vehicles can earn additional points by incorporating features like ISOFIX anchorages, which play a pivotal role in bolstering child restraint systems.

It’s important to note that as of now the Bharat NCAP crash test will be voluntary for now. However, the crash test is likely to be made mandatory in the future for all cars sold in the Indian market.

How different will Bharat NCAP be from global NCAP?

The Bharat NCAP will be aligned with global crash-test protocols keeping in mind the existing Indian regulations.

In 2011, a UK-based charity Towards Zero Foundation formed the Global NCAP to enhance cooperation among the various NCAPs and promote vehicle crash-testing and reporting in emerging markets.

Also read: We finally have the world’s first female crash test dummy and here’s why it’s significant

Unlike the Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP will not just comprise a standardised test. Reports state that Bharat NCAP will look to take a more comprehensive approach and will try to include all sorts of factors pertaining to the Indian market.

Why Bharat NCAP is being hailed?

The Bharat NCAP is aimed at improving road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles. The government has said that it expects the programme to increase the demand for safer cars and encourage manufacturers to focus more on customer safety.

Additionally, with the Bharat NCAP, Indian cars are expected to compete better in the global market with high safety standards, increasing the export potential of car manufacturers in India.

This homegrown crash test is significant as India is one of the leading nations when it comes to road accidents and fatalities on the roads. Official data shows that in 2021, 1.54 lakh people lost their lives and 3.84 were injured in road accidents. The 2020 data was also shocking – 1.31 lakh people lost lives, and 3.49 lakh were injured in road mishaps.

Also read: From Cyrus Mistry to Princess Diana: Road accident deaths that shook the world

Authorities believe that with the Bharat NCAP, customers will be now be empowered to choose safer cars and also encourage manufacturers to build safer vehicles.

How has the industry reacted?

The Bharat NCAP has been well-received by the auto industry. Automakers welcoming the initiative have said that it would encourage the production of safer cars in the country.

“We at Mahindra believe it is one of the bold steps by the ministry of road transport and we welcome the implementation of Bharat NCAP,” Mahindra & Mahindra president, automotive technology and product development Velusamy R told news agency PTI.

Maruti Suzuki also echoed similar sentiments. Maruti Suzuki India Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said the auto major supports the initiative. “In principle, the customer information and empowering the customer through authentic information is always a positive and welcome step, so Maruti Suzuki will support it,” he noted.

Taking a similar line, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc also appreciated that the Indian government is putting greater emphasis on safety regulations and policies that improve car safety. “Safety is an important aspect and active and passive safety features, along with the structure of the car keep the driver and their family safe. Skoda will continue focusing on safety to further grow the brand in the Indian market,” he added.

Automotive dealers’ body FADA also praised India’s initiative, with president Vinkesh Gulati saying the programme must be made mandatory for all the manufacturers so that the choice should be on the customer. “This will not only make Indian roads safe but it will also bring Indian manufacturing at par with global standards in terms of product innovation, safety and technology,” he said.

With inputs from agencies