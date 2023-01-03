Nightmare of Indian Streets: When is it most risky to be on the road?

The death of a 20-year-old woman whose body was dragged by a car on a Delhi road for over an hour has rocked India. The five accused men in the car, who were reportedly inebriated, hit the woman’s scooter in west Delhi and then dragged her for around 12 kilometres under their car on 1 January.

The horrific incident came to light a few days after cricketer Rishabh Pant‘s car crashed into a divider near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee. While the cricketer is safe, he sustained injuries on his forehead, wrist, legs, and back.

Both mishaps have once again put the spotlight on road safety in India. As per the annual report ‘Road Accidents in India — 2021’, released recently by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), 3 pm to 9 pm is the riskiest period to be on Indian roads.

What does the MoRTH report say? What does the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveal about road safety in India? Let’s take a look.

Most dangerous time to be on Indian roads

Out of the total 4.12 lakh accidents in 2021, nearly 40 per cent of them – more than 1.58 lakh – were reported between 3 pm and 9 pm.

As per the government’s report, the maximum number of road accidents in India last year were reported between the evening hours – 6 pm to 9 pm – which accounted for 20.7 per cent of the total accidents in the country.

Around 18 per cent road accidents were recorded between 3 pm and 6 pm.

“Afternoon and evening times are the most dangerous times to be on the road. The time interval of 0.00 hrs to 6:00 am has the least number of accidents,” the MoRTH report said.

As many as 1,53,972 fatalities related to road accidents were seen in India in 2021, the highest since 2011, the road transport ministry’s report mentioned.

State and month-wise statistics

Tamil Nadu registered the highest number of accidents – 14,416 – between 6 pm and 9 pm, followed by Madhya Pradesh which reported 10,332 mishaps.

Since 2017, more than 35 per cent of the total road mishaps are being reported between 3 pm and 9 pm.

From 2017 to 2021, India saw over 85,000 road accidents from 6 pm to 9 pm, as per the MoRTH report.

The 2021 report reveals that the maximum number of road accidents came to light in the month of January (40,305), followed by March, December, November and February.

From 2017 to 2021, May, June and March witnessed the highest number of mishaps and accident-related deaths, the report revealed.

“However, in 2020 these months reported comparably less number of accidents, which may be due to nationwide lockdown and subsequent restrictions imposed on movements,” it added.

What NCRB says on road mishaps

According to the NCRB figures, the cases of road accidents were highest last year (1,55,622) as compared to the data till 2015.

The data pointed out that the 4,03,116 road accidents rendered 3,71,884 people wounded and led to 1,55,622 deaths.

In 2021, Tamil Nadu topped the states in the number of road mishaps –55,682, with Madhya Pradesh coming a close second (48,219).

Most lives were lost in Uttar Pradesh in road accidents – 21,792, followed by Tamil Nadu (15,384), Maharashtra (13,911) and Madhya Pradesh (12,480).

Overspeeding caused the majority of road mishaps in 2021, killing 87,050 people and leaving 2,28,274 injured.

Dangerous or careless driving or overtaking contributed to 25.7 per cent of road accidents, while only 2.8 per cent of mishaps happened due to poor weather conditions.

