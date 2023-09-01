As India gears up for the Group of 20 (G20) Summit next week, heightened security arrangements are being made in New Delhi.

From the National Security Guard (NSG) to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the National Capital will be protected from all sides.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will take place on September 9 and 10 in the National Capital’s Pragati Maidan, is expected to draw more than 40 heads of state and leaders of global organisations.

Air shield for G20

IAF would send its best personnel and equipment for the summit in order to make the skies over the National Capital impregnable.

Delhi’s skies will be patrolled by the nation’s primary fighter aircraft, including Rafales, Mirage-2000s, and Sukhoi-30MKIs. A senior official told India Today that the Air Force will use cutting-edge air defence missile systems including the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile System (MRSAM) and the Akash air defence missile system.

Air bases such as Ambala, Bareilly, Sirsa, Bhatinda, and Gwalior which are close to the national capital would retain operational readiness platforms. The indigenous NETRA surveillance aircraft and AWACS surveillance planes will also be used by the Indian Air Force for improved monitoring.

Counter-drone equipment has been installed all over the national capital to stop any unwanted drone activity. Additionally, civil organisations are working together to minimise the possibility of infractions by ensuring strict adherence to the rules governing airspace security.

These advanced technologies are designed to eliminate threats posed by hostile drones, cruise missiles, helicopters, and aircraft within a phenomenal range of 70 kilometres.

According to the Times of India, the Operations Direction Centre (ODC) of the Indian Air Force would work closely with the Joint Control and Analysis Centre (JCAC) and other organisations to centralise the composite air picture, enabling the identification of a wide range of threats. These dangers range from slow-moving drones to swift aeroplanes, among other small and large things. The ODC will be the agency that makes the decision about the sort of response and defensive countermeasures if a threat is confirmed.

It should be noted here that even though similar preparations are conducted each year for occasions like Republic Day and Independence Day, this year’s operation is more “larger and intensive” due to the G20 Summit, reported News Nine.

Hot air balloons and parachutes banned

According to CNBC-TV18, from 29 August to 12 September, the Delhi Police prohibited the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms.”

Paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlights, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and parachutes leaping from aircraft are examples of non-conventional aerial platforms.

“It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc,” the order read.

NSG at work

The security team entrusted with safeguarding the protection of these foreign dignitaries and averting any undesirable situations on the ground includes the National Security Guard (NSG), India’s top counter-terror force.

“The entire spectrum of the expertise of NSG will be employed by the MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs] for security during the G20 summit,” a senior security establishment officer told Indian Express, adding, “The NSG, in coordination with Delhi Police and other security forces, will be deployed for anti-terror, anti-sabotage and anti-drone tasks, as well as to meet any CBRN contingencies.”

“The NSG House Intervention Teams (HITs) and sniper detachments will be ready for action to neutralise any terror contingency in such locations,” an MHA official was quoted as saying by the outlet. The report also suggests that NSG bomb teams will have Remotely Operated Vehicles and Total Containment Vehicles to stop any explosive threats.

Livemint reported that a total of 69 bomb-detecting dogs from the police K9 unit will be strategically positioned at key sites throughout the New Delhi district during the G20 summit in Delhi to prevent any hostage situations. The team consists of 13 trained canines that were acquired from the RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) section of the Indian Army.

In the meanwhile, CBRN — chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear — threat management teams from the NDRF will be stationed with the necessary tools, reported News18. There will be a large group of spotters deployed, and they will be on the lookout for any suspects on the precise list given. If a suspect is seen at pre-determined places where VVIPs are staying or gathering, these spotters will notify the relevant agencies or forces.

About G20

The G20 Summit will take place next weekend in New Delhi at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, under the name “Bharat Mandappam.”

Global leaders will also travel to important locations in the city, including Rajghat, IARI Pusa, and NGMA (Jaipur House), in addition to the main summit site.

With just over a week till the Summit, Delhi is rushing its beautification efforts, with work on cleaning, sanitisation, a green makeover, and other projects all in full force.

