Narendra Modi in Egypt: What is the Heliopolis Memorial commemorating Indian soldiers that the PM will visit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day trip to Egypt after completing his first state visit to the United States on 24 June. The tour to the Arab nation assumes importance as it is the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Egypt since 1997.

During the trip, Modi is scheduled to visit the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Cairo to pay respects to Indian soldiers who bravely fought and laid down their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the First World War.

Why is Modi’s visit to the Heliopolis Memorial significant? Let’s take a closer look.

Heliopolis War Cemetery

According to the news agency PTI, the Heliopolis War Cemetery comprises the Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial and the Heliopolis (Aden) Memorial.

The Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial commemorates nearly 4,000 Indian soldiers who died fighting in Egypt and Palestine in the First World War.

The Heliopolis (Aden) Memorial pays tribute to more than 600 men of the Commonwealth forces who sacrificed their lives for Aden during the First World War.

This Heliopolis War Cemetery is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, reported The Statesman. It also houses 1,700 Commonwealth burials of the Second World War as well as several war graves of other nationalities, according to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission website.

Significance of Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial

Located at the south end of the Suez Canal, the original Port Tewfik memorial was unveiled in 1926.

Designed by Sir John Burnet, the original memorial sustained damages during the 1967-1973 Israeli-Egyptian conflict and was eventually demolished, according to Commonwealth War Graves Commission website.

In October 1980, a new memorial with panels bearing the names of the martyred Indian soldiers was unveiled by the Indian Ambassador to Egypt in the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery, as per reports.

“These panels stand proudly at the entrance pavilions, a reminder of the profound connection between India and Egypt and the shared sacrifices made during a tumultuous period in history,” said The Statesman.

Last October, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid tributes at Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery.

Sharing pictures of his visit, the EAM wrote in a tweet at the time: “Indians have made sacrifices across the world in the service of humanity. They inspire us as we strive to create a more contemporary and equitable global order.”

Honored the memory of Indian soldiers at the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Cairo. Indians have made sacrifices across the world in the service of humanity. They inspire us as we strive to create a more contemporary and equitable global order. pic.twitter.com/AcL2eAjheV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 15, 2022

Prominent soldiers, regiments honoured at the memorial

Indian soldier Badlu Singh, who was posthumously awarded Victoria Cross – the highest British wartime gallantry award – is commemorated at this memorial in Egypt. Singh, who hailed from Haryana’s Rohtak, served as a risaldar in the British Indian Army, reported The Statesman.

He died on the battlefield on 13 September 1918, as per the Indian Express report.

Some other soldiers honoured at the memorial include Sepoy Nazara Singh of 51st Sikhs (Frontier Force); Havildar Narayan Singh of 1st Battalion 50 Kumaon Rifles; Sapper Bhaguji 3rd Sappers and Miners; and Sepoy Nikka Singh of 51st Sikhs (Frontier Force) among others, the report added.

As per Indian Express, many Regiments of the Indian Army and the State Forces of the (erstwhile) princely states are commemorated at the Heliopolis memorial. Some of them are the 42nd Deoli Regiment, 58th Vaughan’s Rifles (Frontier Force), 3rd Queen Alexandra’s Own Gurkha Rifles, 2nd Battalion, 51st Sikhs (Frontier Force), 1st Battalion 50th Kumaon Rifles, Jodhpur (Imperial Service) Lancers and 3rd Sappers and Miners.

Citing author Vedica Kant, Indian Express reported that, during the First World War, Indian soldiers had a prominent role in securing the Suez Canal in Egypt. The Indian troops were also a part of the 1918 Battle of Haifa in Palestine.

Indian PM’s Egypt visit

Speaking to PTI, a native said they are honoured to have the Indian leader visit the Heliopolis Memorial.

“The Commonwealth Cemetery is known to be for the soldiers who fought here during the World War. We always welcome visitors and tourists here and in Egypt in general, especially the Indian Prime Minister. We are honoured to have him visit us anywhere in Egypt,” Mahmoud, who works next to the cemetery, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The Statesman noted that Modi’s Cairo visit symbolises a “deep recognition of the shared history between India and Egypt and a heartfelt tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought valiantly in foreign lands.”

The maiden state visit comes following an invitation by Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi when he was in New Delhi to attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest in January this year.

Commenting on Modi’s itinerary, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said earlier, “Apart from his talks with President El-Sisi, the Prime Minister is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt”.

“Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties,” it added.

