After his three-day state visit to the United States, Narendra Modi in on his way to Egypt for a two-day tour starting Saturday (24 June) – the first bilateral visit to the Arab nation by an Indian prime minister since 1997. In the capital Cairo, the Indian leader will visit the 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque, named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, the sixth Fatimid Caliph.

According to ANI, the mosque is an important cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo. The historic mosque, the fourth oldest in the country, was recently renovated by the Egypt government in collaboration with the Bohra community who co-funded the project, as per reports.

Notably, Modi has shared a long and warm relationship with the Indian Dawoodi Bohra community for years.

Who is this Muslim community and what are its links to Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Let’s take a closer look.

Who are Bohra Muslims?

Dawoodi Bohras belong to the traditional Ismaili Shia community who follow the 21st Fatimid Imam Al-Tayyib and his descendants, according to Gateway House.

They come from the Mustali sect which originated “in Egypt and later moved its religious centre to Yemen”, as per Encyclopaedia Britannica.

The community established its presence in India in the 11th Century.

The Bohras derive their name from Gujarati word “vahaurau”, which means “to trade”.

“The Bohras include, in addition to (the) Shia majority, often of the merchant class, a Sunni minority who are usually peasant farmers…After 1539, by which time the Indian community had grown quite large, the seat of the sect was moved from Yemen to Sidhpur (Patan district of Gujarat), India,” noted Encyclopaedia Britannica.

The total population of Indian Bohras is expected to be about 10-12 lakh, with many settled abroad, as per ThePrint report.

Bohras, who are mostly involved in business and trade, are among the more affluent Muslims in India, the report added.

As per ThePrint, Dawoodi Bohras, the most economically and politically powerful among the Bohra Muslims, are present in 40 countries and can be easily identified by their conventional white-and-gold caps.

While their main base is Surat, Dawoodi Bohras are present in every part of Gujarat, making up for nine per cent of the state’s population, noted Indian Express.

The Bohra Muslims also reside in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh; and are considered to be traditional supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per ThePrint.

Modi’s links to Dawoodi Bohras

Prime Minister Modi’s ties to the Dawoodi Bohras date back to when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Sajjad Hira, a Dawoodi Bohra and a BJP leader, told Indian Express in February that many members of the community in Vadnagar – the hometown of Modi – have had links to the prime minister’s family for long. “When he (Modi) was in Gujarat, he interacted with the Dawoodi Bohra community and got attracted to them because of their peace-loving nature. This relationship continues till today. After the death of 52nd Dai Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, Modiji continued his bonding with the current Dai, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. The reason is that they both respect and value each other, which cannot be described in words.”

When the former Syedna Burhanuddin, the then-religious head of the Bohra community, died in January 2014, Modi went to offer his condolences. Burhanuddin’s son, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who is based out of Mumbai is presently the head of the community.

His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the Religious Head of the Dawoodi Bohra Community, calling on the PM: pic.twitter.com/DALMSvaTT8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 2, 2015

While attending the inauguration of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy in Mumbai in February this year, Modi remarked that he was there as a “family member” and “not as the prime minister”.

“Coming to you all feels like coming to a family. I saw your video today. I have a complaint. You repeatedly said the prime minister or chief minister. I am your family member, I am neither a prime minister here nor a chief minister. I consider myself fortunate that I have something that few have. I have been connected to this family for four generations. All four generations have visited my home,” Modi had said at the time, as per Hindustan Times (HT).

Speaking to HT then, a BJP leader said that Modi inaugurating the academy sent out a “loud and clear” message. “The next parliamentary elections are crucial for us, and an inclusive approach is vital for victory,” he said. “The Bohra community is an influential one, hence the gesture.”

Earlier in January this year, the prime minister urged the BJP workers to reach out to marginalised communities, including Pasmanda Muslims and Bohra Muslims, regardless of their vote preferences.

In 2021, during his visit to Bangladesh, Modi met with a delegation of Dawoodi Bohras. The members of Dawoodi Bohra community felicitated Modi in Houston, US, in 2019.

The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall PM Modi’s visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi’s association with Syedna Sahib. pic.twitter.com/PBOd0k0PTv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

Modi marked his presence at the Ashara Mubaraka event organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community in MP’s Indore to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Husain (SA) in 2018.

Attended Ashara Mubaraka, to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Husain (SA) in Indore. Here are some moments from the programme. pic.twitter.com/FlhnPgbHPb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2018

Bohras support for Modi

When Modi launched his prime ministerial bid in 2013, Zafar Sareshwala, a Bohra Muslim businessman, was among the most vocal Muslim faces of the campaign, reported ThePrint.

In 2014, after he became the prime minister, Dawoodi Bohras were present in large numbers at Modi’s overseas events, including the one at Madison Square Garden in New York and the Olympic Park Arena speech in Sydney, as per the Indian Express report.

Modi’s other mosque visits abroad

In August 2015, Modi visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the world’s third largest, in Abu Dhabi during his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He paid a visit to Indonesia’s grand Istiqlal Mosque during the holy month of Ramzan in 2018.

With inputs from agencies

