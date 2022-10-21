PM Narendra Modi dons ‘Chola Dora’ in Kedarnath: What is the traditional Himachali outfit?

Donning a traditional ‘Chola Dora’ dress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district today (21 October).

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, was gifted the attire by women of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district when he visited the poll-bound state recently. Modi’s Chola boasted of a fine embroidery work with a ‘swastika’ symbol and mor pankh (peacock feather) on the back.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader completed the ethnic look with a red and yellow pahadi cap.

As per reports, Modi had promised the Himachal women to wear the hand-woven traditional dress whenever he travelled to a cold region.

Prime Minister Modi also took stock of the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath in Kedarnath.

In Kedarnath, he also interacted with daily wagers involved in construction works of development projects.

What is the ‘Chola and Dora’ outfit worn by Prime Minister Modi? When has the PM worn traditional attires earlier with elections around the corner? What is Modi’s schedule ahead of Diwali? Let’s take a closer look.

What is Chola Dora?

Worn by men of the Gaddi tribe in Himachal Pradesh, ‘Chola’ or ‘Cholu’ is a long woollen coat that covers the knees.

Made of sheep’s wool, ‘Dora’, a kind of belt, is worn over Chola around the waist.

Dora is usually black in colour and can be 60 metre in length, as per HP Tourism.org.

According to Gabdika website, men wear a loose cotton shirt, known as ‘kurta’, inside the Chola.

PM Modi paired his white-hued Chola with a multi-coloured Dora.

Himachali men wear woollen pyjamas or ‘Suthan’ along with a cap or ‘topi’ to cover their heads.

This head attire has a ‘peak-like projection and flaps around the margin’, says HP Tourism.org. The flaps of the cap help in warding off the chilly weather during winter by covering the ears.

The front of the cap is adorned with “dried flowers, a tuft of feathers, or a string of beads”, as per HP Tourism.org.

The leather shoes that accompany the traditional dress are called ‘Mocharu’.

PM’s traditional looks

Prime Minister Modi has sported traditional dresses and headgears many times in the past with the elections in the offing.

During his campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi had donned several traditional ensemble during his rallies.

Ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa had presented Narendra Modi with a traditional turban during the saffron party’s Parivartan Rally in Bengaluru.

In February this year, the Prime Minister wore a saffron-coloured turban during an election rally in Jalandhar before the Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP had also put up posters in the then poll-bound state showing Modi wearing Punjabi attire and turban.

The BJP had launched its election campaign for 2018 Meghalaya Assembly polls with Modi’s 2017 December rally in Shillong where he was seen in traditional Khasi attire and Garo headgear.

Besides the election season, the Prime Minister chooses traditional headgears for his addresses during Independence Day and Republic Day.

PM in Uttarakhand

Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the 9.7-km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway that will reduce the travel time between Gaurikund to Kedarnath from 6-7 hours to only 30 minutes.

He also laid the foundation of the 12.4-km long Hemkund ropeway that will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and will slash the travel time from over a day to about 45 minutes, as per ANI.

It will also also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park, ANI reported cited the PMO statement.

After his Kedarnath tour, PM Modi went to the Badrinath Temple to pay obeisance. He also reviewed the development work along the riverfront in Badrinath.

Uttarakhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the progress of development work of the riverfront in Badrinath pic.twitter.com/z21DP2o808 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

He will also address a gathering at Mana village and assess the border village development programme.

PM Narendra Modi’s Diwali schedule

Modi has a busy schedule before the festival of lights on 24 October.

After finishing his Uttarakhand tour, he will be in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Diwali.

On 23 October, Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh’s temple town Ayodhya where he is slated to perform puja at the Ram Temple.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

Later in the evening that day, he will witness aarti at the New Ghat in Saryu river. Following this, Modi will kickstart the Deepotsav celebrations.

Over 15 lakh diyas will be lit on the occasion, as per reports.

During the Deepotsav celebrations, five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states will be set up.

He will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of Saryu river.

In line with his annual tradition, Modi will spend Diwali with the armed forces.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.