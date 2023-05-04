The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra is still reeling from the aftermath of chief Sharad Pawar announcing his decision to step down as party head. It was on Tuesday that the 82-year-old veteran politician and former Maharashtra chief minister said, “I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from 1 May 1960, to 1 May 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party.”

Now, two days later it has been announced that a crucial panel will meet tomorrow (5 May) in Mumbai and come to a decision on who will succeed Sharad Pawar as party president. The committee comprises senior members like Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope.

However, even as these members plan to meet on Friday, party workers have requested the patriarch, who has helmed party affairs since 1999, to rethink his decision. Responding to these requests, Pawar has asked for three days’ time to rethink his decision.

In the meantime, there has been buzz that his nephew Ajit Pawar will take the reins of the party. However, it seems that not all want the nephew in power and some are now backing Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule to take on the responsibility.

So, will it be Sule? Or will it be Ajit Pawar? We take a closer look.

Sule, a contender in the NCP race?

Born to Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar in 1969, Supriya chose politics as a career after her graduation. She learnt the art of politics from none other than her father, a master strategist, whose national presence has also been higher than his actual political relevance.

Today, she is an MP from Maharashtra’s Baramati and has an enviable cross-party network. She maintains friendly ties with leaders across party lines – Neeraj Shekhar, a BJP MP, Omar Abdullah from the National Conference, Sushmita Dev of Congress, Poonam Mahajan of the BJP. Her style of politics can be put down as accessible and affable and cooperative rather than competitive.

Sule also managed to eke out a place in the hearts of the overworked urban workforce when she introduced a private member bill called the Right to Disconnect Bill in January.

With her charm and grace, she has managed to place herself among the top leaders in the party and also the public. And now with Sharad Pawar stepping down, many within the party are looking at her for the future.

One of them is Maharashtra’s former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal. On Wednesday, he recommended the name of Supriya Sule as the successor of her father Sharad Pawar and the party’s national president. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, he had said, “We want Sharad Pawar to withdraw his resignation. But if he is firm on it, then I think Supriya Sule should be given the national responsibility while Ajit Pawar should be given the responsibility of the state.”

Another party leader also expressed support for the three-time MP. He said that Sule has emerged as a strong parliamentarian and able politician. Moreover, she has successfully set up a network across political parties and made her presence felt in the Lok Sabha.

The NCP leader speaking to Times of India said that this was the right time to hand over the reins to Sule, as the country would soon be in election mode ahead of the 2024 general elections. “We feel that like Sharad Pawar, she has the capacity to mobilise opposition parties not only in the state but at the national level as well, as she has been working with her father in these areas,” the leader told Times of India.

Another party source said that handing the party reins to Sule made sense and said that this is the perfect time for Sule to step into her father’s shoes. “The shoe is big, but sooner or later she has to step in and evolve as a leader,” the leader told The New Indian Express.

NCP’s Vidya Chavan, too, endorsed Supriya Sule’s name saying, “Sharad Pawar has said he will rethink his decision but at the same time, I would like to state that Supriya Sule as an MP for around 15 years has worked well and has been groomed by Sharad Pawar himself. She has also worked for various social organisations and has the capacity to work more than Sharad Pawar.”

What about Ajit Pawar?

However, not everyone is on board for making Supriya Sule the heir of the party. One man more so than the others – Ajit Pawar.

In the wake of Sharad Pawar’s resignation, it was Ajit Pawar who took charge of the situation, asking members not to get too emotional. “He is thinking about handing over the leadership to a new leader. Irrespective of who holds the position, the party will work under saheb (Sharad Pawar). Just like the Congress, which runs on the word of Soniaji… even though Mallikarjun Kharge is the president… Let’s not get emotional about all of this,” Ajit had told a crowd of party workers and leaders who were chanting slogans and were adamant over not moving from the event site until Pawar announces withdrawal of his resignation at the YB Chavan center in South Mumbai.

Many believe that with Sharad Pawar out, it will be Ajit Pawar in the seat of power. And his loyalists are backing him on this. Anna Bansode, an MLA from Pimpri near Pune, told Hindustan Times, “If Ajit Pawar is made the NCP president, we will be very happy. He has all the qualities to lead the party.”

Another leader speaking to the same newspaper added, “Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is the senior most leader in our party and has led the organisation so far. Moving further, if he sticks to his word and relinquishes his post, Ajit dada is the most suitable person to lead the party. Ajit Pawar has all the capabilities to lead the party as compared to Supriya Sule although she is a nice individual.”

Is there anyone else in the running?

While Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar have become the top contenders to take over control from Sharad Pawar, they are not the only ones in the running. Jayant Patil, one of the senior most leaders, and considered a close aide to Sharad Pawar is also a contender for NCP chief. He also has experience in organisational matters and held several important portfolios in the state government, including the minister of rural development, minister of finance and planning, and minister of home affairs.

He has also received a stamp of approval from Sharad Pawar’s sister, Saroj Patil – who lives in Kolhapur. Mai, as she is known, told Times of India, “As far as I know my brother and his brand of politics, if he does step down, then Jayant Patil or Supriya Sule could be his choice as successors. Jayant Patil has the capacity to take everyone along.”

There’s also Praful Patel. Serving as the former Union aviation minister, Patel has a national presence and is known for his sharp political acumen. He has played a significant role in shaping Maharashtra politics.

And if the NCP does want to take the party forward and yet keep it within the Pawar family, there’s the choice of Rohit Pawar, the grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Dr Appasaheb Pawar. Currently, a MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency of Maharashtra, he is known for his social work and efforts to push for education and healthcare in rural areas. He has also played an important role in the NCP’s growth and development in Maharashtra, especially in the rural areas.

Who shall win the game of thrones? The answer may emerge on 5 May.

With inputs from agencies

