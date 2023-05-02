Sharad Pawar on Tuesday stepped down as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president. The veteran politician and the four-time chief minister of Maharashtra made the announcement at a book launch event of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai.

“After a long period of public life from 1 May, 1960, to 1 May, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party,” Pawar said.

“I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP… It’s time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take,” he added.

Announcing his decision of resigning from the post of NCP chief, Pawar said that he was not retiring from public life and would continue to attend public events and meetings,

“My colleagues, even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. ‘Constant travel’ has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events, meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual”, Pawar told his party workers.

Leading NCP since its inception in 1999, Pawar said that that he has three years left of Rajya Sabha membership, during which he wants to focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, "with a caveat of not taking any responsibility."

Who will be the next NCP president?

In his address, Pawar said that a committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the NCP chief's post.

He further said that the panel to decide the next party president will have senior members of NCP including Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Chhagan Bhujbal.

'Withdraw your decision': NCP workers to Pawar

Moment after Pawar announced his decision, NCP workers and leaders demanded him to withdraw his decision. They also threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescinded his decision.

"Let us all work together, but accept my resignation," Pawar told the party workers who were opposing his resignation.

