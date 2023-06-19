The energy in New Delhi and Washington is high. It’s just a matter of few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly off to the United States and begin his first ever state visit, starting 22 June. This is the sixth time PM Modi will be visiting America, but it’s his first state visit and also the first since 2009 that an Indian leader has been accorded such an honour.

Ahead of his trip, which will conclude on 24 June, and he will jet off to Egypt, there’s excitement and happiness, with thousands of enthusiastic Indian-Americans gathering at iconic locations across 20 US cities and organising unity marches to send a message of welcome to the PM. Even several American leaders have expressed their happiness and enthusiasm over Modi’s visit to Washington during which he is also likely to sign two major defence deals.

But amid this hype and hoopla, authorities are also strengthening the security, as there’s intel emerging that there are attempts by Pakistan’s Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to disrupt the visit.

What exactly is their plan? How does the Pakistan agency propose to disturb Modi’s first ever state visit? We reveal what’s going on.

Pakistan’s plan to disrupt Modi visit

Reports citing intelligence sources say that the ISI has held several meetings with pro-Khalistan organisations working on US soil as well as several groups working against India. The ISI, according to these sources, have provided these Khalistani and anti-India groups with money in order to plan and organise rallies during Modi’s visit to Washington.

It is important to note here that the Khalistani movement is alive and kicking in the United States and one of their most recent activities was the defacing of the wall of the Indian consulate in San Francisco, during the hunt for Amritpal Singh.

In 2021, top American think tank, Hudson Institute, had published a report titled ‘Pakistan’s Destabilization Playbook: Khalistani Activism in the US’ stating how these groups were building a stronger base in America. “Unless the US government prioritises oversight of Khalistan-related militancy and terrorism, it is unlikely to identify groups that are currently engaged in violence in Punjab in India or are preparing to do so. One seldom finds what one is not looking for,” it had said in its report.

Reuters has reported that the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) will hold protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the unaware, the IAMC, as per its website, is the “largest advocacy organisation of Indian Muslims in the US”.

According to a report published by The Sunday Guardian, the IAMC is a well-known arm of the Pakistan deep state. It has relentlessly targeted India on matters such as human rights, religious freedom.

Apart from this, intel sources also told news agencies that there are plans to wave anti-Modi posters along the routes that he would travel while in the United States. Moreover, buses have also been scheduled to transport those who have been assigned charge of the demonstration to its location.

The ISI has also reportedly hired people to make anti-Modi trends go viral on Twitter before his US visit. Hashtags like #ModiNotWelcome and #SaveIndiafromHinduSupremacy have been created to fuel anti-Modi and anti-India rhetoric ahead of his US visit.

#ModiNotWelcome Damn 😳, a 5 member’s so-called “big rally” in support of Modi.. https://t.co/msgmRwJJai — Extreme has no limit is Dis’Qualified (@NitroRCX1) June 19, 2023

In New York, there’s also a ‘Howdy Democracy’ event being organised on 21 June – the same day that PM Modi will land in New York and head the International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters. The event, according to one of the organisers is being held “to highlight growing injustice” in India.

It hasn’t been revealed if the ISI has any links to this event or any other protest, but it won’t come as a total surprise if the Pakistani agency has links to them.

How Pak views Indo-US ties

Modi’s US visit is not only being spoken of in India and in the US, but is also being closely watched by Pakistan. Islamabad, as experts believe, isn’t happy with the growing ties between the two countries even though their ministers state otherwise.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif was quoted as saying that Islamabad did “not have any problem” with the United States deepening its ties with India, provided it does not come at the cost of Pakistan.”

“I think we do not have any problem with the United States developing a partnership with India if it is not at the cost of Pakistan,” Khawaja Asif added. The minister said Pakistan wanted good relationships with its neighbours and regional partners. “We have common borders with China, we have common borders with Afghanistan, Iran, India. We would like to improve our relationships with them if the relationship is not good. We want to live in peace. If there is no peace there, we will never be able to restore our economy the way we want to restore it,” he said.

Modi’s high-profile US visit

Modi is scheduled to arrive in New York on 21 June where he will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from the UN headquarters. From there, the PM will travel to Washington for a state visit – which will see him not only receiving a 21-gun salute but also a grand affair at the White House for which tickets have already been sold out.

Modi will also address the joint session of US Congress – to join the club of handful of world leaders who have addressed the US legislature twice.

On 23 June, Modi will also address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. Modi's event with the Indian diaspora will focus on their role in “India’s growth story”.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the United States, said on Modi’s US trip, “There is much excitement in the air. You would have seen messages, statements of welcome from governors. Members of the Senate, House, state legislators, industry, academia, think tanks and of course the Indian-American community stretching from across the US from Hawaii to Alaska, all parts of the US. The visit will have a ceremonial as well as a substantive aspect which will complement each other.”

