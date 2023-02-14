Animals are dropping dead, are humans safe? The toxic train derailment in Ohio explained

The freight train that went off tracks near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border in the United States was carrying more hazardous chemicals than reported earlier.

As per ABC News, besides vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate, the derailed Norfolk Southern train also had substances such as ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene on board.

Around 50 cars, including 10 with toxic materials, derailed on 3 February in rural Ohio in East Palestine, causing a large blaze. No injuries were reported.

Thousands of the residents in the eastern Ohio town and surrounding areas, including parts of Pennsylvania, had to evacuate last week as officials executed a controlled burn of chemicals to prevent a dangerous explosion, reported Associated Press (AP).

How toxic were the chemicals on the derailed Norfolk Southern train? What impact has been seen since the crash and what is being done to shield the residents? Let’s take a closer look.

Toxic chemicals aboard the derailed train

Five of the tankers on the derailed train had liquid vinyl chloride, which is used to make PVC pipes. It is also found in credit cards, furniture and car parts.

As per US National Cancer Institute, vinyl chloride increases the risk of cancer in the brain, lungs and blood.

It can also cause dizziness and headaches, reported CNN.

During the controlled burn last Monday, toxins such as phosgene and hydrogen chloride were released into the air in the large plumes of smoke.

Emitting a strong odour, phosgene is a highly toxic, colourless gas that can trigger vomiting and breathing issues. It was used as a weapon in World War I, reported AP.

A colorless to yellowish gas, hydrogen chloride has a strong odour. It can cause skin, eye, nose and throat irritation in humans.

Ethylhexyl acrylate is a carcinogen that can lead to burning and irritation of the skin and eyes. Inhaling the substance results in nose and throat irritation, and .can also lead to shortness of breath and coughing, as per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Exposure to isobutylene can cause dizziness and sleepiness. According to CDC, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether induces headache, vomiting, nervous system depression, irritation in the eyes, skin, nose and throat, and blood in the urine.

Butyl acrylate is a clear, colorless liquid that is used in making plastics and paint. According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, it irritates the eyes, skin and lungs and may also lead to shortness of breath. Long-time exposure can cause lung damage.

Richard Peltier, an associate professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, told CNN, “Although butyl acrylate easily mixes with water and will move quickly through the environment, it isn’t especially toxic to humans.”

Effect on residents, animals

In the wake of the crash, some residents have complained of headaches and nausea, reported The Washington Post.

East Palestine resident Melissa Henry told AP she took her children to her parent’s house outside of the evacuation zone after her youngest boy’s “eyes turned red as tomato and he was coughing a lot”.

A resident in the town of North Lima, 10 miles away from the train derailment site, said six of her chickens died after the burn.

“My video camera footage shows my chickens were perfectly fine before they started this burn, and as soon as they started the burn, my chickens slowed down and they died,” Amanda Breshears told local TV station WKBN27.

Reports of dead frogs and fish in local streams have also emerged.

What is going on?

After the controlled blast last Monday, Ohio town residents were allowed to return to their homes two days later.

The officials have maintained that the air quality is safe and the water supply remains unaffected by the toxic chemicals.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Monday (13 February) that it has screened 291 homes near the accident site and no vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride was detected so far. Around 181 homes are still required to be screened.

The agency is also monitoring the air and water in surrounding communities.

The EPA said that contaminants have entered storm drains. Some toxic materials spilled into the Ohio River near West Virginia, prompting authorities to close water production in the area and shift to another source of water supply, ABC News reported citing West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

“The biggest question remaining is what, if anything, is still being released from the site, first and foremost,” Peter DeCarlo, an environmental health professor at Johns Hopkins University, told The Washington Post. “If there are still residual chemical emissions, then that still presents a danger for people in the area.”

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich has hit out at the EPA and state lawmakers for asking people to return to their homes saying it was safe, while simultaneously sending a legal notice to rail operator Norfolk Southern over the threat of environmental contamination, reported Independent.

“This is why people don’t trust government,” she said in a tweet on Monday.

“You cannot tell people that there has been and continues to be hazardous pollutants contaminating the environment while at the same time saying ‘all is well.’”

And if you live in Palestine OH understand that Superman isn’t coming but you’re there. Trust your instincts.

Document everything you see.

Band together as a community & demand answers.

Organize a citizens committee.

Demand a town hall.

Keep the eyes of the nation on this. — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Ohio and Pennsylvania residents have filed four lawsuits against Norfolk Southern. Alleging that negligence by the rail operator led to the derailment, one of the lawsuits is seeking money, medical monitoring and unspecified damages, AP reported.

Norfolk Southern has not commented on the lawsuits yet, but has put up a “family assistance center” and is compensating residents who have fled their homes, as per The Washington Post.

With inputs from agencies

