Panic grips Ohio area after train carrying hazardous materials derailed, evacuations ordered amid fears of 'explosion'

Ohio: Panic gripped East Palestine and surrounding areas after a goods train that was reportedly carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire, authorities have started evacuating residents living around the site in large numbers fearing a “major explosion” followed by environmental and safety concerns.

Senior officials said that a drastic temperature change in a rail car could lead to a catastrophic tanker failure which caused an explosion, sending shrapnel up to a mile away. At least 2000 residents have evacuated but about 500 people have stayed around the areas.

The Norfolk Southern train was shipping cargo from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, when it derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

The lead federal investigating agency took to Twitter to inform that ten of the cars that derailed carried hazardous materials, including five with vinyl chloride. Vinyl chloride, a colourless gas, is deemed carcinogenic by the US National Cancer Institute. It is used to make the white plastic PVC pipes commonly used in plumbing.

Governor Mike DeWine urged all residents living within a mile of the derailment to evacuate “immediately” Sunday night, “due to the potential of a major explosion.”

“Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel travelling up to a mile,” he said in a notice issued on Monday.

“Although teams are working to prevent an explosion from happening, residents living within a mile of the site are advised to immediately leave the area. While most individuals in the one­ mile radius have already evacuated, local officials say that more than 500 people have declined to leave their homes,” it said.

It also said that those who have the means to leave are advised to immediately evacuate. Those who need help evacuating the area should call 330-426-4341. According to the Columbiana County Sheriff, those with children in their homes who decline to evacuate may be subject to arrest.

Addressing to media, fire chief Keith Drabick said on Saturday that the train was carrying hazardous substances but could not confirm if the fire impacted the train cars carrying the hazardous goods.

Drabick said the odour permeating East Palestine is not harmful at current levels, but representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency are monitoring the situation.

According to officials, several explosions were heard and more were expected. The government has built a temporary shelter and asked everyone living within a one-mile (1.6-kilometre) radius of the scene to leave.

“We cannot stress enough that we need everyone to stay away from the scene,” East Palestine’s town manager wrote in a letter posted on Facebook.

