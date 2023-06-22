From Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, when Indian PMs addressed US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of US Congress tomorrow during his official state visit.

This is the second time that Modi will do so – he previously addressed the US Congress during his visit to the US in June 2016 – a first for any Indian prime minister.

Former British prime minister Winston Churchill and South Africa’s Nelson Mandela are some of the world leaders to be accorded this rare honour on two occasions.

But what about Indian PMs who previously addressed US Congress?

Let’s take a closer look:

Jawaharlal Nehru in 1949

Jawaharlal Nehru on 13 October, 1949, addressed members of the House and Senate separately.

According to Indian Express, Nehru addressed the House in the Ways and Means Committee Room before addressing the Senate in the Old Supreme Court Chamber.

Nehru gave what has since been labelled his ‘Voyage of Discovery’ speech.

“I have come to this country to learn something of your great achievements. I have come also to convey the greetings of my people, and in the hope that my visit may help to create a greater understanding between our respective peoples, and those strong, and sometimes invisible links, stronger even than physical links, that bind countries together.”

According to Indian Express, relations between India and the United States – at the time helmed by Harry S Truman – were just beginning to bud.

However, Nehru’s socialist views and the non-alignment policy were viewed unfavourably in Washington.

“The President referred the day before yesterday, in language of significance, to my visit as a voyage of discovery of America. The United States of America is not an unknown country, even in far-off India and many of us have grown up in admiration of the ideals and objectives which have made this country great.”

“Yet, though we may know the history and something of the culture of our respective countries, what is required is a true understanding and appreciation of each other even where we differ. Out of that understanding grows fruitful co-operation in the pursuit of common ideals. What the world today lacks most is, perhaps, understanding and appreciation of one another among nations and people.

“I have come here on a voyage of discovery of the mind and heart of America and to place before you our own mind and heart. Thus we may promote that understanding and cooperation which, I feel sure, both our countries earnestly desire,” Nehru said.

“We realise that self-help is the first condition of success for a nation, no less than for an individual. We are conscious that ours must be the primary effort and we shall seek succour from none to escape from any part of our own responsibility. But though our economic potential is great, its conversion into finished wealth will need much mechanical and technological aid,” he added.

Rajiv Gandhi in 1985

Rajiv Gandhi on 13 July, 1985, became the first Indian prime minister to address a joint sitting of US Congress.

As per Republic, the speech came in the aftermath of Rajiv’s spectacular victory at the polls in 1984.

“India is an old country, but a young nation; and like the young everywhere, we are impatient. I am young, and I have a dream. I dream of an India — strong, self-reliant, and in the front rank of the nations of the world in the service of mankind. I am committed to realising that dream through dedication, hard work, and the collective determination of our people. We will welcome all the cooperation that we can get,” Rajiv said.

“Our task today is to bring India to the threshold of the 21st Century. Free of the burden of poverty which is the legacy of our colonial past, and capable of meeting the rising aspirations of our people,” Rajiv added.

According to Indian Express, New Delhi at the time, despite its non-alignment claims, was seen as cosy with the Soviet Union.

Rajiv and Reagan were at odds over US arming Pakistan.

India and the United States under then President Ronald Reagan took forward their relationship in the sphere of technology during Rajiv’s visit, as per Republic.

A piece in The New York Times quoted a US official as saying, “There’s a night and day contrast between Rajiv and his mother… This fellow has an open mind. Reagan and Mrs Gandhi were roughly the same generation and the irony is that Reagan has far more rapport with Rajiv than he had with Mrs Gandhi”.

PV Narasimha Rao in 1994

PV Narasimha Rao addressed the US Congress on 18 May, 1994.

Rao’s address came in the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union as well as Manmohan Singh as finance minister implementing economic reforms to liberalise the Indian economy.

In the United States, Bill Clinton was around a year and a half into his first term as president.

“Indo-US relations are on the threshold of a bold, new era. As India stands poised to contribute to global prosperity and peace in the next century, we look forward to continuing our partnership with America and with the American people. India is one of the developing countries in which the process of development is firmly established. We have realised that no quick fixes are possible and that there is no substitute for hard work with full involvement of the people,” Rao said.

“As India stands poised to contribute to global prosperity and peace in the next century, we look forward to continuing our partnership with America and with the American people,” Rao added.

“We are now in the closing years of a century ravaged by war, made heroic by the scientific intellectual and creative attainments of man, and feeble by want and deprivation, and yet made strong by our collective capacity to identify solutions that had eluded us in the past,” Rao added.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000

Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed US Congress on 14th September, 2000.

“If we want… a democratic, prosperous, tolerant, pluralistic, stable Asia… where our vital interests are secure, then it is necessary for us to re-examine old assumptions… In the years ahead, a strong, democratic and economically prosperous India, standing at the crossroads of all the major cultural and economic zones of Asia, will be an indispensable factor of stability in the region,” Vajpayee said.

As per Indian Express, Vajpayee’s address came two years after his government conducted nuclear tests.

Vajpayee in his speech attempted to downplay the US’ concerns.

“Security issues have cast a shadow on our relationship. I believe this is unnecessary. We have much in common and no clash of interests. India understands your concerns. We do not wish to unravel your non-proliferation efforts. We wish you to understand our security concerns. Let us remove the shadow of hesitation that lies between us and our joint vision.”

“This display of broad-based bipartisan support for strengthening relations with India is heartening. It is a source of encouragement to both President Clinton and to me, as we work together to infuse a new quality in our ties. I thank you for the near-unique approach that you have adopted towards my country,” Vajpayee said.

Vajpayee’s address came as Clinton was at the end of the second half of his second term.

Manmohan Singh in 2005

Manmohan Singh addressed US Congress on 19 July, 2005.

“More than fifteen years ago, Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee stood here and gave a call to step out of the ‘shadow of hesitation’ of the past. The pages of our friendship since then tell a remarkable story,” Manmohan said.

“Today, our relationship has overcome the hesitations of history. Comfort, candour and convergence define our conversations. Through the cycle of elections and transitions of Administrations the intensity of our engagements has only grown. And, in this exciting journey, the U.S. Congress has acted as its compass. You helped us turn barriers into bridges of partnership.”

As per Indian Express, Manmohan’s address came a day after India and the United States reached the framework of a civil nuclear deal.

“President Bush and I arrived at an understanding in finding ways and means to enable (civil nuclear energy) cooperation… India’s track record in nuclear non-proliferation is impeccable. We have adhered scrupulously to every rule and canon… even though we have witnessed unchecked nuclear proliferation in our own neighbourhood… We have never been, and will never be, a source of proliferation of sensitive technologies,” Manmohan said.

“The United States and India must work together in all possible forums to counter all forms of terrorism. We cannot be selective in this area. We must fight terrorism wherever it exists, because terrorism anywhere threatens democracy everywhere,” he added.

Narendra Modi in 2016

Modi on 8 July, 2016, became the fifth Indian prime minister to address a joint sitting of US Congress.

Modi during his address spoke on issues ranging from climate change to terrorism, defence and security cooperation to trade and economic relationship between India and the US.

“India lives as one, India grows as one, India celebrates as one,” Modi said.

“Mr Speaker, I am informed that the working of the US Congress is harmonious. Am also told that you are well known for your bipartisanship. Well, you are not alone. Time and again, I have also witnessed a similar spirit in the Indian Parliament, especially in Upper House. So, as you can see, we have many shared practices,” he added.

Modi’s speech came at a time when the United States was viewing Pakistan with some scepticism.

At the time, the US was led by then president Barack Obama and Joe Biden was vice-president.

“I commend the members of US congress for sending a clear message to those who preach and practice terrorism for political gains. Refusing the war is the first step to our holding them accountable for their actions.”

“The fight against terrorism has to be fought at many levels and the traditional tools of military intelligence or diplomacy alone would not be able to win this fight. Mr. speaker, we have both lost civilians and soldiers in combating terrorism. The need of the hour is for us to deepen our security cooperation and base it on a policy that isolates those who harbour and support and sponsor terrorist.”

“That does not distinguish between good and bad terrorist and that de-links religion from terrorism. Also for us to succeed, those who believe in humanity must come together to fight for each and one and speak against this menace in one voice.”

“Terrorism must be delegitimized, Modi added.

‘Honoured to have you’

Modi was invited to give the 2023 address by Congressional leadership.

“On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, 22 June,” the congressional leaders said in a statement.

The statement was signed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“Based on our shared values and commitment to global peace and prosperity, the partnership between our two countries continues to grow. During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face,” the congressional leaders said in their statement.

“Your historic address to a Joint Meeting of the Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship between the US and India,” the statement read.

“As you said in that address: ‘Our relationship is primed for a momentous future. The constraints of the past are behind us and foundations of the future are firmly in place.’ We look forward to paving the way for greater collaboration between our countries in the years to come,” it said.

“Once again, we would be honoured to have you join us for a Joint Meeting of Congress to celebrate the enduring friendship between the US and India. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a brighter future for our countries and for the world,” it added.

The tradition of foreign leaders and dignitaries addressing the US Congress began with Marquis de Lafayette, a French military officer who fought in the American Revolutionary War.

He spoke in the House chamber on 10 December, 1824.

With inputs from agencies