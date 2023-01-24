Moo Menace: Why Bill Gates is investing in Australian startup targeting cow burps

The incessant belching of cows around the world has become a major issue ever since cattle farming is on the rise. Thus, billionaire Bill Gates, who is an ardent supporter of cutting-edge climate change technologies, has come up with a million-dollar idea to stop them.

The Microsoft co-founder has reportedly backed an Australian-based startup firm, Rumin8 that is looking to stop cows from burping methane emissions.

Let us take a deeper look at how the Aussie startup plans to lower methane emissions and make cow burps climate-friendly.

Bill Gates backs startup trying to stop cows from burping

An Australian climate technology firm, Rumin8, is working on a dietary supplement featuring seaweed that is “highly efficient, low-cost and scalable” and will reduce the emissions from livestock,” according to a press release.

As per the release, the company stated that it secured $12 million (~ Rs 97.93 crores) in the second phase of its seed funding round, spearheaded by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which Bill Gates established in 2015.

According to BBC, Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, and Chinese business tycoon and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma have also backed Rumin8.

In the press release, the company said the amount will be spent on commercial trials in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and the United States, along with product brand and pilot manufacturing plant development.

Rumin8 Managing Director David Messina said, “We have been very pleased with the reception we have received from climate impact funds around the world. There is a genuine desire to fund solutions to enteric methane emissions from livestock and fortunately for Rumin8, they can see the benefits of our technology.”

Cow burps – truly an environmental hazard

Methane is the most prevalent greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide (CO2).

Scientists are concerned that methane can significantly increase the planet’s heating.

It is produced by ruminant livestock such as cows, goats, and deer as their stomachs break down tough fibres like grass for digestion, as per European Commission’s Horizon- the EU Research and Innovation Magazine.

It explains ruminants are animals with multi-chamber stomachs that rely on bacteria to break down plant-based food. This fermentation process creates methane gas, which is belched out all the time.

As per the magazine, in this digestive process, “a fully grown cow can release up to 500 litres of methane into the atmosphere each day.”

It suggests that the 1.4 billion cows on the planet would add up the gassy emissions soon, with livestock already accounting for 14.5 per cent of the total greenhouse gas emissions.

The EC’s Horizon magazine cited data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations that cows account for approximately 3.7 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), methane is 28 to 34 times more impact on climate than carbon dioxide over a century because individual methane molecules warm the atmosphere more potently than individual CO2 molecules.

Making cow burps climate-friendly

Several university studies show that feeding cows seaweed could considerably reduce their methane emissions.

According to The National News, Rumin8 is doing this by harnessing the active ingredient from seaweed that aims the methanogenic pathways in the rumen, or paunch of livestock.

The startup aims to “decarbonise 100 million cattle by 2030,” which is equivalent to 40 per cent of Australia’s total annual carbon emissions.

As per the report, the company’s trials are consistently demonstrating 85 per cent methane gas reduction, which is equivalent to two tonnes of carbon emissions removed from the air, per cow, per year.

“Our laboratory results continue to yield excellent results, our animal trials are reflecting the laboratory results, and the financial modelling we are undertaking is indicating we will be able to supply our products at a commercial price point,” said the company’s MD David Messina said in the press release.

According to The National News, the company said that by reducing livestock methane emissions, cows can transform “otherwise lost energy into higher productivity for the animal to generate a compelling value proposition for farmers.”

Bill Gates’s commitment to fighting climate change

Bill Gates has supported businesses developing a variety of climate change mitigation strategies, including advanced carbon capture systems, and next-generation nuclear reactors, before backing the Aussie startup.

He has long advocated that the world’s wealthy countries should convert from beef to plant-based alternatives.

In his book titled How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, the 67-year-old outlines the necessary actions to halt the creation of greenhouse gases, reported The Hindu.

He also details the policy changes, and technological advancements required to reduce the most carbon-intensive industries such as steel, cement, and agriculture, where the production of livestock is responsible for a third of all greenhouse gases that rise the temperature.

With inputs from agencies

