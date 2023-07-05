Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has made an emotional appeal, calling for an end to the violence in neighbouring Manipur. “The onset of May witnessed a brutal, untoward and uncalled-for incident in Manipur. At this very moment, 3:30 am, July the 4th, 2023; nothing seems to have changed. We are counting, and today is the 62nd day,” the chief minister said in a long post on Twitter, accompanied by a poster of himself that says: “When will it stop?”

Calling the Kuki-Zomis “my Manipuri Zo ethnic brethren”, Zoramthanga said he does not want to see any more pictures and videos of “churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all nature”.

The Mizoram chief minister urged for “immediate restoration of peace and normalcy.” “It is incumbent and imperative upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for peace restoration. Development with a human touch and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas applies to my Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur too!”

As per news agency PTI, as many as 120 people have died and more than 3,000 were wounded in the ethnic violence that broke out between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki tribe on 3 May in Manipur. As per the official data shared by the state in June, the violent clashes have displaced more than 50,000 people.

Let’s take a look at how the crisis in Manipur has impacted its neighbour Mizoram.

Ethnic ties

Mizoram’s Mizos and Manipur’s Kukis share a deep ethnic bond. The Chin-Kuki-Mizo tribes come under the larger “Zo” ethnic umbrella.

In Manipur, Kuki-Zomis mainly dwell in Churachandpur, Pherzawl and Kangpokpi districts, with some population also present in Chandel and Tengnoupal.

Jangkhongam Doungel, a professor at the department of political science at Mizoram University, told Indian Express: “Historically, culturally, socially, linguistically, they are all related”.

He said these “ethnic tribes commonly traced their historical origin to a mythological cave known by different names by different tribes”.

“They are known as Chin when they settle in the Burmese plains and Chin became their official name in Burma (now Myanmar). Those who moved down to Lushai Hills (Mizoram) and Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh) from Chin Hills were known as Kuki and Kuki became the official name in India. The term ‘Mizo’ began to be used officially in Lushai Hills (present Mizoram) in 1946. After that, Mizo began to be used popularly in Mizoram,” the Mizoram University professor was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Besides the ethnic bonds, Mizoram’s Aizawl and Saitual districts share a 90 km-long border with Manipur’s Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts, noted PTI.

Impact of Manipur unrest on Mizoram

Soon after the violence broke out in Manipur in May, the Mizoram home department had issued a statement expressing solidarity with the “Zohnahthlak community”, or the Kuki-Chin-Mizo ethnic group. It was the first state to express “deep concern” about the unrest, reported Indian Express.

As per reports, more than 12,000 people from Manipur have escaped to Mizoram since the violence. While about 2,500-3,000 displaced individuals are in relief camps set up by the Mizoram government, the rest are living with their Mizo relatives, as per the Indian Express report.

The Aizawl district alone is hosting over 4,000 displaced people with the civil society organisation Young Mizo Association (YMA) establishing 12 relief camps in the city, the report added.

Mizoram education director Lalsangliana told Indian Express in late June that over 1,500 children from “internally displaced families” of Manipur have been enrolled in schools in the state.

Moreover, Mizoram has also taken in refugees from Myanmar, who entered the Indian state in thousands following the 2021 military coup in their country. As per the newspaper, Mizoram has given refuge to 35,000 Chin refugees who fled Myanmar, despite the Centre opposing the move.

Mizoram seeks Centre’s help

On 23 May, Zoramthanga wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Rs 10 crore as immediate relief to look after the displaced people from Manipur.

Mizoram is also slated to go for Assembly elections later this year. Besides pointing out the situation in Myanmar and Manipur, Zoramthanga had cited the crisis in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts which led to people entering Mizoram in his letter to the prime minister.

Earlier in June, Mizoram tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte met Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Delhi to press for the funds. As per news agency PTI, Bhalla had assured the minister that the Centre will “soon sanction the relief package”.

However, Mizoram’s home secretary, H Lalengmawia, told Aizawl-based news portal ZoramChronicle recently that the state government has decided to seek donations from ministers, MLAs, and senior officials. He alleged the Central government has not provided any financial or humanitarian aid for the Internally Displaced People (IDP) so far, as per The Hindu report.

Speaking to Indian Express in early June, Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana had said that in spite of assistance from the local population and the Church, the state was “under a lot of pressure” and facing a “financial crunch”.

Seeking the Central government’s assistance again, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga appealed in the wee hours of 4 July, “The brutal violence in Manipur has resulted in Internally Displaced People to the tune of 12,000 in Mizoram. Refugees and/or IDPs from Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh have risen to over 50,000. I wish and pray that the Central Govt, on humanitarian ground lend us an immediate helping hand.”

