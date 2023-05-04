Manipur is witnessing an outbreak of violence.

Over 7,500 people have been evacuated on Wednesday and Thursday and the Indian Army and Assam Rifles rushed to the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Chief Minister N Biren Singh and taken stock of the situation.

But what happened? What’s behind the violence in Manipur?

Let’s take a closer look:

What’s behind the violence?

On Wednesday, the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’

The march, which took place in Churachandpur district’s Torbung area, was called to protest the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe status, according to The Times of India.

The march was organised by tribals including Nagas, Zomis, and Kukis who comprise around 40 per cent of the state’s population.

This after the Manipur High Court last month asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the Meitei demand for ST status.

According to NDTV, the Meiteis comprise around 53 per cent of the state population, but are scattered across just 10 per cent of the state. The Meiteis also have 2/3rd of the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the tribals comprise less than half the population, but are spread across 90 per cent of the territory.

The Meiteis blame their troubles on “large-scale illegal immigration” from Myanmar and Bangladesh and have sought the ST status.

The tribals oppose this on grounds of ‘protecting their interests’.

“The ST communities of Manipur have been consistently opposing to the inclusion of fearing the loss of job opportunities and other affirmative actions granted to STs by the Constitution of India to a much advanced community like the Meitei,” said Janghaolun Haokip of the Kuki Inpi Manipur told Indian Express.

According to the newspaper, the critics of the Meiteis’ demands also point out that the Manipuri language is included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

They also say some sections of the Meitei community are already classified under Scheduled Castes (SC) or Other Backward Classes (OBC), and are privy to opportunities that are afforded by that tag.

Lawmakers of the valley have earlier openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisation for ST status, alarming communities who figure in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The hill districts which account for much of the state’s land are inhabited mostly by tribals — including the Nagas and Kukis who are mainly Christians — and are protected from encroachment by various laws.

As per The Print, some Kuki leaders also have another bone of contention.

They claim that the state government during its evictions is targetting ‘legitimate residents’ of the state.

According to Indian Express, Kuki leaders have accused the state of violating Article 371C which gives the hill areas some administrative autonomy, while Chief Minister Biren Singh has accused the people being evicted of “encroaching reserved forests, protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries for poppy plantation and drugs business”.

What happened?

A senior police officer told The Times of India thousands of agitators participated in the rally on Wednesday.

Clashes then broke out between the rival communities.

During the march in Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, according to police.

Many shops and houses were vandalised, and gutted in arson that lasted for more than three hours in Torbung, they said.

Residents told The Print some people were injured and localities such as Bungmual, Singnat, Muallum and Mata Mualtam witnessed acts of arson with some forest beat offices being set aflame.

Stone-pelting occurred in Kangvai Torbung after an arson attack was reported at the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial.

Police had to fire teargas to disperse protesters, as per NDTV.

However, the attacks and counter-attacks continued overnight.

Television channels broadcast images of both tribals and Meiteis burning tyres on roads and setting fire to some houses in parts of the state.

Curfew was imposed in Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal.

In the Imphal valley, houses of Kuki tribals were ransacked in several areas, forcing them to flee, police said.

Over 500 residents of the Kuki-dominated Langol area in Imphal West fled their homes, and are currently staying at the CRPF camp at Lamphelpat, police said.

Some places of worship were also set on fire in the Imphal valley last night, they said.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 Meiteis of the tribal-dominated Churachandpur district fled to various areas of Bishnupur district, including Kwakta and Moirang, they said.

Over twenty houses were also burnt in Motbung area of Kangpokpi district, police said.

Violence was also reported from Moreh near the Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district.

“We are working on a war footing with army and paramilitary troopers deployed in strength to defuse any kind of communal clashes, protests, and blockades,” a senior police officer, who sought anonymity, told Reuters.

“The situation is tense but we are trying to engage community leaders in a dialogue process,” the district magistrate in the area, Sharath Chandra, told Reuters.

That would help bring the situation under control, in addition to security measures taken to deter violence, he added.

Indian army sources said troops and the paramilitary Assam Rifles evacuated more than 7,500 people of different communities through Wednesday night and Thursday, sheltering them in the troops’ camps and government premises.

Soldiers of the Indian Army also held flag marches on Thursday.

CM calls for peace

Urging people to maintain peace, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Precious lives have been lost, besides damage of properties, which is very unfortunate.” However, the details of the deaths were not immediately available.

Singh said the violence was the result of “misunderstanding” in the society.

“The state government is taking all steps to maintain the law and order situation and additional para-military forces have been requisitioned to protect the lives and properties of the people,” he said.

“Central and state forces have been directed to take strong action against individuals and groups who are indulging in violence,” he said.

The Chief Minister of neighbouring Mizoram, Zoramthanga, wrote to Singh, expressing concern over the violence.

“As the Chief Minister of Mizoram, a lifelong neighbour that has much in common with Manipur in terms of history and culture, I am deeply pained by the violence that has flared up in parts of your State and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and the tribals there,” he wrote in the letter.

Singh said he spoke to Zoramthanga on the phone and apprised him of the present situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the State where law and order was disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts, sources said on Thursday.

In the telephonic conversation with Manipur Chief Minister, the Union Home Minister was apprised of the present situation and the steps being taken by the State government to control it, sources said.

Sources said that the situation is being closely monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Congress blames ‘politics of hate’

The Congress on Thursday alleged that “Manipur is burning” as the BJP has created fissures among communities with its politics of hate, as Rahul Gandhi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people of Manipur to exercise restraint and let peace prevail in the state.

“Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state,” Kharge said on Twitter.

With inputs from agencies

