“The Trinamool Congress (TMC) resides in hearts of people,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her party established a commanding lead in the West Bengal panchayat elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is now established as the main Opposition party in the state, was a distant second position, with the Left-Congress alliance behind it at third.

These elections saw widespread violence, deaths, and instances of “loot of votes”. The BJP blamed the TMC for the violence with Suvendu Adhikari even saying that “It is not an actual reflection of people’s mandate.”

At last count – voting is still continuing – data from the State Election Commission showed Mamata’s party leading in 29,665 gram panchayat seats, with the BJP ahead only in 8,021 seats. In terms of control of panchayats, the TMC was headed to win 2,302 of the total 3,317, the BJP 239, the Congress 57 and the Left Front 62. And in panchayat samitis, the TMC had won 2,155 of 9,740 seats by 10 pm. The BJP had won 214 panchayat samitis while the Left Front had got 47, and the Congress 38.

In the 2018 elections, the Trinamool Congress had secured over 78 per cent, while the BJP was once again far behind with 12 per cent, leaving the Left-Congress with nearly six per cent seats in the gram panchayats.

The results were a big boost for the TMC and workers celebrated the win by dancing, eating sweets and dancing outside the party office. It also prompted TMC leaders to take jabs at the BJP, with Babul Supriyo tweeting, “The @BJP4India seems to be struggling to find solid ground. Their aimless attacks without evidence are truly remarkable! It’s not surprising, though. Their deep-seated fear of rejection has them grasping at straws. The people of Bengal have spoken loud and clear, shutting the door on their divisive politics once again.”

But why are the poll results significant? Why are these rural body polls being viewed so closely?

A mighty presence in the state

While there are several reasons why the polls are important to the TMC and to Mamata Banerjee, the most important reason is that it shows one and all that Mamata and her party are a presence in the state not to be trifled with ahead of the 2024 general elections. It’s important to note here that this is the only election in the state before the Lok Sabha polls, which will take place early next year.

This comes as the BJP gains grounds in the state and is establishing their hold in West Bengal. To simplify, in 2018, the BJP had only two MPs and three MLAs in the state. That picture has since changed significantly. It now has 17 MPs and 69 MLAs in West Bengal out of 42 and 294, respectively.

Hence, these results prove that Mamata has retained its hold on rural Bengal.

Moreover, the poll wins also cement her popularity in the state. As political analyst Jayanta Ghosal pointed out in a report published by The Print that prior to the election her party was rocked with allegations of scams and irregularities in implementation of schemes.

The BJP’s national vice president had even attacked Mamata for her intense campaigning, saying she had realised that voters in West Bengal have begun to distance themselves from the TMC. Moreover, even Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury had said, “TMC has stolen people’s money and is now seeking forgiveness.”

However, as the results poured in, indicating a massive sweep for the TMC, Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary, thanked the people of West Bengal for support to the party. “Even a malicious campaign with baseless propaganda to malign the state government in WB couldn’t sway the voters,” he said in a tweet.

Morale booster for TMC cadres

The win in the panchayat elections will be a huge boost for the TMC leaders and especially the grassroots-level worker. These elections have been marred by violence, with one side blaming the other. The total death toll in the state since the poll process began on 8 June, when the poll date was announced, has reportedly crossed 30.

These election results will infuse new energy in the TMC cadre to go pursue the electorate even more passionately ahead of the 2024 polls and take their message of governance and also spread Mamata Banerjee’s message.

It may also put a dampener on the BJP’s efforts; political analysts say that the win may show the saffron party that their 2019 results – where they secured 18 Lok Sabha seats and reduced Mamata’s party to a mere 20 seats from its previous tally of 34 – can’t be replicated again.

A stronger Opposition leader

The win in the West Bengal panchayat elections also establishes Mamata Banerjee as a stronger Opposition leader, commanding more heft at the national Opposition table.

Several opposition parties will collect in Bengaluru on 17-18 July to discuss their future ahead of the 2024 polls and chart a way to beat the BJP in the general elections. With her win, Mamata will be able to sway the talks in her favour and make her an even more credible Opposition leader.

As of now, the Congress has been the biggest presence at the table, followed by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. However, the Janata Dal-United leader is facing trouble at home, which will additionally boost Mamata’s standing.

This win will make Trinamool’s claims to put up its own candidates as the joint Opposition (or ‘consensus’) candidates in 38 to 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, in an unassailable position, reported the Swarajya.

With inputs from agencies