'Violence in Bengal is not accidental; it is state-sponsored murder of democracy': BJP unleashes attack on TMC

Violence in West Bengal is “not accidental,” but is “a state-sponsored murder of democracy,” said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday targeting Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the state.

Patra’s statement came on the day when the counting of votes for the Bengal Panchayat polls were underway.

“In West Bengal, elections and violence have become synonymous… Around 45 people have been killed as of today as far as Panchayat elections of 2023 in West Bengal is concerned,” Patra said.

“Democracy is dying in West Bengal. Words like firing, bombing, murder and vote rigging are being used for the Panchayat elections… This is not accidental, this is a state-sponsored murder of democracy… This is ‘nirmamata’ (ruthlessness) and not ‘mamata’ (endearment),” the BJP leader said.

Intensifying his attack on Mamata Banerjee, Patra claimed the ruling TMC's "dadagiri politics" was on even on the day of ballot counting.

Patra claimed that counting agents of BJP and that of other opposition parties were being stopped from visiting the counting centres. He even termed the poll violence "unprecedented".

Violence rocked the July 8 West Bengal Panchayat polls, leaving 15 dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers burnt and bombs thrown at rivals in several places.

On Monday, repolling was held in 696 booths across 19 districts where voting was declared void amid allegations of ballot box tampering and violence.

Patra said the BJP vehemently condemns the poll violence and "murder of democracy" in West Bengal.

He also attacked the Congress, Left and other parties, accusing them of being silent on the matter.

"Where are Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of 'Maha Thug Bandhan'? Not a word from them so far," the BJP leader asked.

Patra alleged the Congress' top leadership and Gandhi, who were opening "mohabbat ki dukan" (shop of love), are silent on the panchayat poll violence in Bengal even though the leaders of the party claimed that their workers were killed.

"Rahul Gandhi is not talking about his 'mohabbat ki dukan' because his mega mall of ambition is open. He is silent on poll violence in West Bengal because he wants to become ruler of the country by hook or by crook," the BJP leader charged.

Patra further claimed that despite the Supreme Court's order of holding free and fair elections in West Bengal with the deployment of central forces, the state government did not deploy central forces properly and "data on sensitive polling booths were not shared with the central forces."

He even claimed that a large number of people have fled West Bengal out of fear and have taken shelter in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that more than 100 people from West Bengal have taken shelter in his state, fearing for their lives because of the panchayat election violence back home.

"Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri district of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance," Sarma said in a tweet.

With inputs from agencies