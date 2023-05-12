Linda Yaccarino may be Twitter’s new CEO: Which other tech companies have women leaders at the helm?

Twitter is joining the league of technology companies that have women at their helm. NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is likely to replace Elon Musk as the social network’s next chief executive officer (CEO). Musk announced earlier that Twitter will get a new CEO in six weeks without mentioning the person.

Currently, only 28 percent of women are in tech leadership roles globally, CNBC reported citing DDI’s 2023 Global Leadership Forecast. Despite the dismal numbers, it is worth looking at global women leaders taking the tech sector forward.

Here are some women tech leaders making their mark in the male-dominated industry every day.

Susan Li

Meta chief financial officer (CFO) Susan Li is one of the youngest leaders to occupy the role at a large company. She was 36 when she succeeded David Wehner to take over the post last year.

The Asian American was once a banker at Morgan Stanley and served as Meta’s vice president of finance before being appointed as the CFO.

Safra Catz

Safra Catz has been software firm Oracle’s CEO since September 2014, when founder Larry Ellison exited the position.

Born in Israel, Catz immigrated to the United States at the age of six, as per the TechTarget article.

She worked on Wall Street for 14 years covering the software industry, according to Forbes. Catz has a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

She joined Oracle in 1999 and is credited with helping close over 130 acquisitions, as per the Forbes report.

Lisa Su

Lisa Su is the chair and CEO of chipmaker AMD. As per her profile on AMD website, she was at IBM for 13 years where she held several engineering and business leadership roles.

Before joining AMD in January 2012, she worked as senior vice president and general manager, Networking and Multimedia at Freescale Semiconductor Inc – a semiconductor maker.

She earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees studying electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), according to her profile.

Amy Hood

Since taking the post of Microsoft’s CFO in 2013, Amy Hood has become the longest-tenured finance chief of the company since the mid-1990s, as per Bloomberg.

Hood is a graduate of Harvard Business School. Forbes reported that she has been credited with Microsoft’s growth, with the company’s stock surging nearly 300 per cent in the first five years as she became the finance chief.

She has previously worked for Goldman Sachs.

Melanie Perkins

If you work with pictures, it is unlikely that you have not heard about Canva. Melanie Perkins is the co-founder and CEO of design software maker Canva.

She launched the startup with her now-spouse Cliff Obrecht and Cameron Adams in Australia’s Sydney in 2013.

As per Forbes, she has a net worth of $3.6 billion presently.

According to one estimate, Canva is valued at $26 billion – the highest of any woman-led startup in the world, reported Fortune.

Amena Ali

Amena Ali was appointed as the CEO of Optoro, a tech company offering ways to “liquidate returned, overstock and damaged-box products” as per Crunchbase, in December 2022.

She has also served as the CEO of Airside Mobile, a leader in digital identity verification technology.

During her tenure as the CEO of VividCortex, a database monitoring company, the company grew ARR by 80 per cent in 17 months, as per GlobeNewswire.

Ali began her career as a management consultant at Bain & Company. She studied MBA from the Yale School of Management and has a Bachelor’s Degree from Wesleyan University, the GlobeNewswire article said.

Anjali Sud

Video-sharing platform Vimeo’s CEO Anjali Sud has been associated with the company since 2014. Born to an Indian-immigrant family in United States’ Michigan in 1983, Sud studied at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

She completed MBA from Harvard Business School in 2011, as per Indiatimes.com report.

Sud “reinvented Vimeo as a software company that serves video creators”, The Verge said in its 2021 report. She was named the CEO of the platform in July 2017.

In May 2021, Vimeo became a public company raising $300 million initial public offering (IPO) in its debut.

Today @vimeo is a public company. It has been a 16-year labor of love, rooted in our belief in the power of video. We put creators first, and put that power in the hands of millions. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you 💙 Now we keep building. #VMEO pic.twitter.com/vzPciuDzSA — Anjali Sud (@anjsud) May 25, 2021

Sud featured in Fortune’s 40 influential young business leaders under 40 list in 2019.

Jayshree Ullal

Jayshree Ullal is the president and CEO of computer networking firm Arista Networks since 2008.

As per Forbes, she owns about 5 per cent of Arista’s stock and has a net worth of $2.2 billion.

She has also worked with AMD, Fairchild Semiconductor and Cisco.

Today, she is among America’s wealthiest female executives.

Flex CEO Revathi Advaithi; Luan Cox, founder and CEO of FinMkt; Greyparrot co-founder and CEO Mikela Druckman; Priya Lakhani, founder and CEO of Century Tech, and some other women leaders bridging the gap in the tech industry.

