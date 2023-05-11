No salary hike for Microsoft employees, tech giant slashes budgets for salaries and bonuses to staff
A leaked Microsoft document has revealed that the company will not increase salaries for full-time employees this year. Additionally, the company is reducing the budget or bonuses and stock awards. This comes just months after it laid off over 10,000 people.
Microsoft Corporation has decided not to increase salaries for full-time employees in the current year, according to a report by Insider. Additionally, the company is reducing the budget allocated for bonuses and stock awards.
The information was cited from an internal email sent by CEO Satya Nadella. As of now,
The report quoted Nadella explaining that the decision was influenced by the different economic conditions compared to the previous year when the company made significant investments in compensation due to market conditions and company performance, nearly doubling their global merit budget.
Related Articles
“Last year, we made a significant investment in compensation driven by market conditions and company performance, nearly doubling our global merit budget… This year, the economic conditions are very different across many dimensions,” Nadella said.
In January, Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees, contributing to the broader trend of job cuts within the technology sector due to a sluggish economy. However, Microsoft has shifted its focus to generative artificial intelligence (AI), which is considered a promising area within the industry.
As part of this shift, Microsoft has been working closely with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, which has received significant funding from Microsoft. They have been incorporating AI technology into their Office products and their search engine, Bing. By leveraging the advancements in AI, Microsoft aims to enhance the functionality and capabilities of their offerings.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Microsoft's Chief Scientist slams Elon Musk’s request to pause AI, says no point in demanding halt
Microsoft's Chief Scientist Eric Joel Horvitz called out Elon Musk and others who signed the open letter calling for a halt in the development of AI. Horvitz believes that the letter was an ill-defined request and that abiding by it won't do any good.
UK blocks Microsoft's $69 billion Activision deal, regulators fear monopoly in cloud gaming
UK's Competition and Markets Authority has blocked the merger of Microsoft-Activision fearing that it would seriously damage competition in cloud gaming, an industry which is expected to be valued at $13.7 billion by 2026.
Microsoft opens Bing AI, other services for all, Image Generator now understands hundreds of languages
Nearly three months after launching ChatGPT and GPT-4 Powered Bing for a limited number of people, Microsoft is now making it available to all users without a waitlist, as long as they're signed into the search engine through Microsoft's Edge browser.