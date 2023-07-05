Why is Kedarnath temple body seeing red over videos of YouTubers?

A recent proposal video outside the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand has left people divided with some appreciating the gesture and others raising objections. Now, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has expressed displeasure over such content shot on the shrine’s premises. In its letter to the police dated 3 July, the committee said these videos “negatively impact the religious sanctity of the place.”

It also asked the Uttarakhand police to take action against people making videos on the temple’s premises.

What is the controversy and what is BKTC saying? Let’s take a closer look.

Proposal video

A video of YouTuber Vishakha Fulsunge shot outside the Kedarnath temple, a sacred shrine of the Hindus, went viral on social media recently, triggering a debate.

Clad in a yellow saree, she can be seen kneeling down with a ring in her hand. Vishakha’s partner, who was offering prayers, seems taken aback initially but responds in the affirmative. The couple dressed then share a warm hug.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, she wrote: “Today was the day which came true after so much of planning (matching clothes, ring size, travel plans) and thoughts (landsides, heavy rain, cold). I have been planning this for months now, going down on my knees and asking him officially out at Kedarnath Temple which is at 11,750ft above sea level in the Himalayan mountains. This place for us is pure magic and means a lot to us.”

As the video spread online, it received mixed responses from the netizens. A user commented: “Show some respect in religious places. People reach there with a lot of devotion and pain… people like you travel in helicopters wearing twinning clothes not knowing the pain and creating such drama just so that you get famous! Shameful,”

Sharing the video on Twitter, another user wrote, “One of the reasons why smartphones should be banned from all leading temples and shrines. Just a basic phone within 20km from the main temple, eliminates unnecessary crowds. PS – I’m writing this from Kedarnath.”

However, the footage also prompted positive reactions from others.

“I do not find anything wrong in this video. Rather it’s beautiful. Marriages do take place in temples across India. Absolutely fine if a couple takes marriage vows in the witness of Lord Shri Kedar himself. The couple in the video seems to be appropriately dressed as should be in temple premises. It is beautiful these days to see youth’s trust in the Hindu Devi Devtas,” a user commented.

“Appreciate them for celebrating one of the biggest moments of their life under Mahadev’s blessings. Aur ye Ring proposal moment hai guys, try to feel them,” wrote another.

BKTC takes objection

Although the BKTC did not mention the proposal video specifically in its letter, it asked police to keep a strict vigil on people making videos on the premises as it “hurts religious sentiments” of devotees in India and overseas.

“Some YouTubers and Instagram influencers are making videos, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels hurting the religious sentiments of people visiting the temple and devotees across the country and the world,” the letter read, as per News18.

Kedarnath Woman proposal video row.After Woman proposal video to her boyfriend at Kedarnath temple gone viral , Kedarnath temple commitee had written a letter to police requesting them to keep a strict watch on people making youtube videos #Kedarnath #kedarnathdham #ViralVideos

Ramesh Chandra Tiwari, the executive officer of the committee, asked the police to monitor such reels and videos that offend religious sentiments.

As per the News18 report, since the proposal video went viral, devotees visiting the temple are being made to turn off their mobile phones before entering the premises. Sources also say that soon arrangements are expected to be made to keep mobiles outside the temple, the report added.

Previous rows

This is not the first time that BKTC has objected to videos shot on the premises of the Kedarnath temple.

Last May, the committee registered a police complaint against Noida vlogger Rohan Tyagi for bringing his pet dog to the temple.

Rohan and his partner Himshi Tyagi went with their husky, Nawab, to seek blessings at the shrine on 7 May 2022, as per The Quint report. However, after he posted a video of the dog bowing down and touching the ‘Nandi’ statue went viral, the couple landed in a soup.

The matter escalated and the BKTC alleged the video “hurt religious feelings” and asked the police to take legal action against such “unwanted” activities.

“His (Noida vlogger’s) act was highly objectionable. It hurts the religious sentiments of people who have faith in Baba Kedarnath. Such acts breach the sanctity of the highly revered shrine,” BKTC president Ajendra Ajay was quoted as saying by Times of India (TOI) at the time.

The couple told The Quint that Nawab received “love and affection” at the temple and things only went south after the video created a frenzy online.

TOI also reported last May that the BKTC has been getting complaints against “overzealous vloggers” who make videos outside the Kedarnath temple.

A video featuring two pilgrims from Haryana carrying a hookah to the Kedarnath shrine had also irked the temple authorities last year.

