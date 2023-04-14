Jack Teixeira joins the league of America's infamous whistleblowers, hackers: What happened to them?

A 21-year-old airman who was assigned to the “cyber transport systems specialist” position may have been responsible for the largest US intelligence leak in a decade.

Jack Teixeira is accused of violating the Espionage Act for allegedly disclosing classified military intelligence data in a chat room for online gamers called “Thug Shaker Central,” according to Associated Press.

He allegedly leaked the documents that contained information regarding the Ukrainian conflict and the US spying on allies.

Teixeira was identified as a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s intelligence branch, stationed at the western Cape Cod location of Otis Air National Guard Base.

His position at the Pentagon was pretty junior and according to an Air Force job description, employees like him “keep our communications systems up and running and play an integral role in our continuing success.”

According to his service history, he enrolled in the Air National Guard in 2019.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the suspect had been taken into custody without incident in a brief statement on Thursday.

Defence Department spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder described the leak as a “deliberate criminal act” during a separate press conference earlier in the day.

His detention, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland, is related to the “unauthorised removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defence information.”

As the investigation continues, we take a look at the cases of top prominent leakers.

Daniel Ellsberg – The Pentagon Papers

The military analyst Daniel Ellsberg was reportedly responsible for the 1971 release of the 7,000-page Pentagon Papers, according to National Public Radio (NPR).

According to the top-secret documents, high US officials, including three Presidents, were aware that the Vietnam War was a terrible, hopeless disaster.

Additionally, they demonstrated how the government had lied about the state of the war to Congress and the general public.

The 92-year-old turned himself in and was accused of being a spy.

The court discovered during Ellsberg’s trial that the Nixon government had launched an effort to harm Ellsberg by illegally wiretapping him and breaking into his psychiatrist’s office.

His alleged crimes were all dismissed. Since that time, he has had an honourable life as an author and lecturer.

Taking to Twitter last month, Ellsberg revealed that he has been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer and that he had been given three to six months to live, more or less, even though cancer had not caused him any early symptoms, as is typical with the illness.

Edward Snowden – NSA leaks

According to Washington DC-based newspaper The Hill, the intelligence community insider Edward Snowden was responsible for leaking shocking information in 2013 about the US government’s secret surveillance of millions of citizens.

Post 9/11 attacks, government officials saw a need to strengthen security programmes and surveillance activities to identify future criminal and terrorist threats. This led to the creation of the surveillance programme.

However, Snowden’s leaks showed that the government was also gathering data from everyday Americans, not just possible terrorist risks.

The revelations from Snowden, a National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who ultimately fled to Russia after being charged by the federal authorities with stealing government property and other crimes, had also exposed American spying operations on other countries.

The disclosed information revealed that the US government spied on at least 38 foreign embassies and bugged many European Union offices.

Prominent newspapers like The New York Times and The Guardian even used their editorial pages to call for mercy for Snowden, arguing that “he deserves better than a life of permanent exile, fear and flight.”

The highly-classified materials that Snowden, who is viewed by some as either a brave whistleblower or a government traitor, had caused Americans to become concerned about their digital footprint and personal data.

This battle is still going on today.

Chelsea Manning – Wikileaks

Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley, is a former US Army analyst who was found guilty of stealing and leaking over 750,000 pages of confidential documents and videos to the online anti-secrecy organisation WikiLeaks in 2010.

A military judge gave Manning a sentence of 35 years, far less than the maximum legal punishment of effective life in prison, after deducting time served of nearly three and a half years.

Manning’s rank was also degraded by the judge, who even mandated forfeiture of pay and benefits, and issued a dishonourable discharge.

After spending seven years in prison, former President Barack Obama reduced Manning’s sentence in 2017.

However, after refusing to appear before a grand jury in connection with a criminal investigation against WikiLeaks, she was detained once more in March 2019 and imprisoned until March 2020, reported Business Insider.

Manning was hailed as a hero by his supporters, which included Ellsberg.

Julian Assange – WikiLeaks

According to CNN, Julian Assange is the founder of WikiLeaks, which gained global recognition after thousands of classified State Department cables and other documents that Manning had stolen were published.

To escape being extradited to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning regarding claims that he raped one woman and sexually abused another, Assange has been hiding out within the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for more than a year.

The lawsuit is still pending.

Assange has repeatedly argued that the allegations in Sweden are driven by politics and have something to do with the way his website is run. Ecuador’s government gave him shelter, but British police threatened to imprison him if he leaves the structure.

Mark Felt – Watergate scandal

Retired deputy FBI director Mark Felt was the Watergate scandal’s whistle-blower “Deep Throat.”

He provided anonymous assistance to Washington Post journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward for many of their articles about the Nixon administration’s cover-up of the Democratic National Committee headquarters burglary in June 1972, according to The US Sun.

The reports prompted a congressional inquiry, which ultimately resulted in Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

For its reporting, Washington Post was awarded a Pulitzer Prize.

In 1980, Felt was found guilty of unrelated conspiracy charges and fined. After receiving a pardon from President Ronald Reagan, he disappeared for the following 25 years. At age 95, he passed away in 2008.

Robert Hanssen’s espionage career

Robert Hanssen, an FBI special agent, spied on the US government for the Soviet Union and Russian intelligence services during his 25 years in the law enforcement agency.

Hanssen served as a Soviet Union spy throughout the Cold War, remaining unnoticed for many years before being discovered by authorities in the middle of the 1980s.

Given his position within the organisation, Hanssen had access to highly sensitive data, selling thousands of pieces to Soviet and Russian sources, outlining American military plans, strategies for a nuclear war, and weaponry.

According to CNN, he earned $1.4 million (~Rs 11.42 crore) from selling the intelligence data in cash and jewels.

Russian material that suggested Hanssen was the spy was obtained by law enforcement in 2000. Investigators detained Hanssen as he was about to make a secret information drop for Russian sources in a Virginia park just as he was about to retire.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in May 2002.

Peter Buxtun – Tuskegee syphilis experiment

The American Public Health Service began examining untreated syphilis in black men who believed they were receiving free medical care in 1932. The patients weren’t adequately treated or informed of their condition.

The 40-year study came to an end in 1972 when Public Health Service employee Peter Buxtun informed a reporter who arranged for the Washington Star to break the story about the Tuskegee syphilis experiment, according to Whistleblower.org.

His evidence during congressional hearings prompted a revision of the Health, Education and Welfare regulations governing the use of human subjects in research.

In 1997, President Bill Clinton apologized, saying “The United States government did something that was … profoundly, morally wrong … clearly racist.”

The government also promised survivors and their families free medical care as part of an out-of-court settlement of a class action lawsuit for $10 million. Participants converse with a study coordinator in this area.

Mordechai Vanunu – Israel’s nuclear details

According to the Right Livelihood organisation, Mordechai Vanunu is a technician and whistle-blower from Israel. He revealed the extent of Israel’s nuclear weapons programme to the world.

Nuclear weapons analysts came to the conclusion that Israel had a stockpile of nuclear weapons as a result of information provided to a British publication.

As per CNN, Israel has not acknowledged nor disputed its development of weapons. After being caught in Italy by Israeli intelligence agents, Vanunu was found guilty in 1986 by an Israeli court.

He received an 18-year prison term and has been detained on numerous occasions since his release in 2004 for parole violations.

