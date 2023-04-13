Pentagon leaks on Ukraine war: Russian spy agency FSB accuses defence ministry of lying about number of dead
Back in September last year, the Russian government said that 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the war began
Moscow: The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has accused the country’s Defence Ministry “of obfuscating Russian casualties in Ukraine,” according to a newly discovered cache of leaked US intelligence documents.
According to a report in The New York Times, the Russian agency claimed that the official death toll of the Russia-Ukraine war did not include those dead and wounded from the Russian National Guard, the Wagner group or fighters fielded by Ramzan Kadyrov — the leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya.
The FSB claimed that the finding highlighted “the continuing reluctance of military officials to convey bad news up the chain of command,” according to the excerpt from one document, dated February 28.
The agency “calculated the actual number of Russians wounded and killed in action was closer to 110,000,” it states.
Back in September last year, the Russian government said that 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the war began.
