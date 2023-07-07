Is Justin Trudeau soft on Khalistanis living in Canada?

The relationship between New Delhi and Ottawa is under new strain. India has come down heavily on Canada for being too lenient towards Khalistan supporters for the purpose of votes. However, Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau has said his country has always taken threats of violence “extremely seriously”.

He described Canada as an “extremely diverse country,” and stated that his country would fight violence and extremism in all of its forms.

His remarks came after India summoned Canada’s High Commissioner in New Delhi over propaganda material, including posters carrying threats to Indian diplomats, that was circulated in Canada, and served a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government.

During a media interaction, the Canadian prime minister was asked about a parade float depicting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination at a rally in Brampton and “Kill India” posters put up by Khalistan supporters.

Responding to allegations that his government is soft on Khalistan supporters for electoral goals, Trudeau said, “They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will.”

“We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something that we have but we will always make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms,” he added.

The centre has summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. Some groups of Khalistan supporters have planned protests outside Indian missions in Canada this Saturday.

‘Security of Indian diplomats is a top priority’

India expressed concern on Monday about threats to its diplomats in posters shared in Canada with information on a pro-Khalistan event scheduled for 8 July. Threats were made against the Indian Ambassador to Canada and the consulate general in Toronto on the posters.

Sikh extremists allegedly circulated posters accusing Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consulate General of India, Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The demonstration is being hosted in tribute of Harjit Singh Nijjar, aka Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist who was killed in a targeted shooting in Canada’s Surrey on 18 June.

Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly highlighted the country’s adherence to the Vienna Conventions. “Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously,” she said in a statement.

“Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for 8 July, which are unacceptable,” she said, adding that the actions of a few individuals “do not speak for an entire community or Canada”.

‘Vote bank politics’

Hitting out strongly at the Canadian government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week said Ottawa seems to be driven by “vote-bank politics” and this has also impacted the ties between the two countries.

“How Canada has dealt with the Khalistani issue is a longstanding issue for us, because very frankly, they seem to be driven by vote bank politics. Their responses have been constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions,” he said.

“We made it very clear that if there are activities which are permitted from Canada that impinge on our sovereignty, territorial integrity and our security, then we will have to respond,” the minister said, adding that this has impacted bilateral ties over the past few years.

Canada has assured India of the safety of diplomats in view of the rally planned by Khalistani supporters and posters threatening Indian officials.

Khalistani groups have become more active in recent months in Canada, the UK, the US, and Australia, where they have vandalised Indian missions and temples.

In fact, Khalistani sympathisers carried out an arson attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday, as per a report in Times of India.

With inputs from PTI