Drink at your own risk: Why Ireland is making alcohol-labelling policy mandatory

Ireland is all set to mandate health warning labels on alcoholic drinks, a move that has irked some of its trading partners. On Monday (22 May), Irish health minister, Stephen Donnelly, signed the legislation that would require comprehensive health warnings on alcoholic products.

The new rules will come into effect from 22 May 2026 to allow time for businesses to adjust to the new policy.

What will this labelling include and why has the move triggered protests from some quarters? Which other countries have similar health warnings on alcoholic beverages? We explain.

Health warnings on alcohol

These labels will warn the consumers of the risks associated with drinking alcohol, along with providing calorie content and the number of grams of alcohol in the beverage.

Consumers will also be informed about the risk of cancer and liver disease as well as the dangers of drinking while pregnant, reported BBC.

As per NPR, Donnelly said in a statement: “This law is designed to give all of us as consumers a better understanding of the alcohol content and health risks associated with consuming alcohol”.

“With that information, we can make an informed decision about our own alcohol consumption. Packaging of other food and drink products already contains health information and, where appropriate, health warnings. This law is bringing alcohol products into line with that,” the statement added.

Under the new rules, it will be a must for alcohol sellers to display the information and warnings on the packaging of the beverages. Labels will also direct consumers to the website of Ireland’s Health Service Executive for further information, according to The Guardian report.

This information will also be available in pubs and other licensed establishments, the report added.

According to Financial Times (FT), the warnings will only be added on products being sold in Ireland and not on exports of Irish whiskey, Guinness or other alcoholic drinks.

Justifying the step for health warnings, Donnelly told RTÉ radio that one in 20 deaths in Ireland was associated with alcohol consumption, adding that drinking even low amounts could lead to cancer risks, reported FT.

Ireland is to become the first country in the world to introduce comprehensive health warning labels on alcohol products. I’ve signed the regulations so that from May 2026 labels must contain details of calorie content, grams of alcohol and risks of liver disease and cancer. pic.twitter.com/LHBBnaRkyZ — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) May 22, 2023

Move hailed by some

Lauding the step, Dr Sheila Gilheany, the chief executive of Alcohol Action Ireland, said, as per BBC: “This measure goes some way to ensuring consumers are informed about some of the risks from alcohol.”

Rachel Morrogh, director of advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society, also welcomed the new regulations. “Today’s announcement shows that once again, Ireland is trailblazing in the area of public health legislation,” Morrogh was quoted as saying by NPR. “Signing the labelling regulations into law is a clear statement that reducing preventable disease is a priority for Government.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier in January that no amount of alcohol is “safe” for our health.

Not everyone on board

Italy, which is a key exporter of wine globally, has raised objections to Ireland’s new policy.

Italy’s ambassador to Ireland told Irish broadcaster RTÉ in January this year that the rules were “totally disproportionate”.

“There is nothing wrong with the warnings, the point is the warnings should be proportionate and, in this case, since you’re talking about wine, saying that drinking alcohol on a bottle of wine causes liver disease is totally disproportionate,” Ruggero Corrias said at the time, as per BBC.

The Irish government had proposed the plans last year which were not opposed by the European Union (EU).

Calling the warnings “terrifying”, Coldiretti, Italy’s biggest farmers’ association, had told The Guardian in January: “The green light from the European Union for alarmist wine labels in Ireland represents a dangerous precedent as it risks opening the door to other legislation capable of negatively influencing consumer choices”.

As per the FT report, more than 10 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico and Cuba, have already lodged protest at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Dublin’s move.

Italy, Spain, France and 10 other EU member states have also flagged their concerns to the European Commission, the report added.

Trade groups linked to alcohol sellers in the EU have also expressed worries that the new rules will make trade tougher within the bloc, reported NPR.

How much does Ireland drink?

Alcohol consumption has declined in Ireland after peaking in 2001 when an average person drank 14.3 litres of pure alcohol a year, according to The Guardian. This has plunged to 10.2 litres, as per Health Research Board.

A 2021 survey by the Irish government found that 37 per cent of those above 15 years of age consumed alcoholic drinks at least once a week, a fall from 41 per cent in 2018.

Binge drinking also reduced in 2021 – 15 per cent – as compared to 2018 – 28 per cent.

However, French wine and British beer continue to be preferred by Irish consumers, noted FT.

Which other countries have similar labels?

Although many countries have similar health warnings, Ireland says it is the first nation to provide such extensive information on health hazards linked to alcohol consumption.

South Korea requires alcoholic beverages to include labels warning about cancer risks and dangers of drinking during pregnancy, as per The Korea Herald.

From April 2019, all liquor bottles in India have to carry warnings about how alcohol consumption is harmful and not to drink and drive.

According to the 2022 WHO report on health warnings on alcoholic beverages, Australia and New Zealand have made labelling for standard drink and alcohol content compulsory, as well as including the risks of consuming alcohol while pregnant on all products with more than 1.15 per cent alcohol.

In 2017, South Africa introduced legislation that mandated alcohol warning labels, however, it was repealed in 2020 amid domestic and global pressure, reported Indian Express.

As per NPR, in the United States, drinks with over 0.5 per cent alcohol by volume have to include warnings about drinking while pregnant, how it can affect driving ability and may lead to health issues.

