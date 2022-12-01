India commences G20 presidency: The big plans in store to make it a huge success

Today (1 December) is a monumental day for India. It’s the day the nation commences its G20 presidency. Earlier, in November, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India at the Bali summit.

Over the course of the year and in the run-up to the two-day leaders’ summit in September 2023, India is reportedly going to hold 200 meetings across 55 locations and showcase how New Delhi can play leading role in global affairs, particularly at a time when the world is confronting multiple geopolitical and economic crises.

India is leaving no stone unturned as it takes over the mantle of the important grouping, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of world, and has grand plans in place for this significant event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, marked the day penning his thoughts on India’s presidency of the G20, saying it will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

In an editorial that he penned, the prime minister wrote that India’s G20 agenda would be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive. “Let us join together to make India’s G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centric globalisation.”

He wrote further, “I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole. Gone is the time to remain trapped in the same old zero-sum mindset, which has led to both scarcity and conflict, the prime minister said. It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges.”

Light it up

To mark the commencement of India’s G20 presidency, the government has also announced that 100 monuments, including UNESCO heritage sites, will be illuminated for seven days from 1 to 7 December.

Some of the sites that will be lit up are Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi, Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb in Bihar, Srinagar’s Shankaracharya temple and Thanjavur’s Great living Chola temple.

An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official was quoted as saying that the monuments will display the G20 logo, that India had previously unveiled, and that the size of the logo projected on the monuments will depend on the nature and design of the site.

At the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fathepur Sikri — all three UNESCO World Heritage sites — the logo will be projected on a unipole installed nearby.

Other sites which will be illuminated include Metcalfe Hall and Currency Building in Kolkata, Nalanda university ruins and ancient structures and other monuments at Rajgir in Bihar, Basilica of Bom Jesus and Church of Lady of Rosary in Goa, Tipu Sultan’s Palace and the Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka, and Sanchi Buddhist monuments and Gawlior Fort in Madhya Pradesh.

Officials have added that a selfie competition with the G-20 logo will also begin from today.

The Hornbill Festival

According to an ANI news report, India is also planning to showcase Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival as it assumes the G20 presidency for a year.

The move is in adherence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendation to not limit G20 to major urban cities and to use the opportunity to display the nation’s rich and diverse cultural landscape.

G20 Chief Coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said: “India’s G20 is an opportunity for the state of Nagaland to showcase its cultural diversity, uniqueness, and tourism potential.”

Udaipur’s beautification

Officials have also been beautifying Udaipur as the city will be hosting the first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency from 5 December to 7 December.

Walls have been painted, roads are being repaired, lakes are being cleaned and heritage sites in the city are being decked up with lights ahead of the crucial meeting.

Shikha Saxena, deputy director of Regional Tourism Office, Udaipur, said, “The delegates will get a feel of the Indian culture with the special touch of Rajasthan. The entire city is being decorated and beautified.”

“The delegates will get a glimpse of rural life at shilp gram. Attractive cultural performances will be the highlight of the hospitality,” she said, adding that the visiting delegates will be served Rajasthani delicacies.

The G20 sherpas will visit the City Palace and Jagmandir as well as the magnificent 15th-century Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand.

Significance of India’s G20 presidency

India is assuming presidency of the G20 at a very crucial time. As president, India will be able to discussion in the directions it prefers. It is an opportunity for India to emerge as a leader to solve some of the most pressing issues facing humanity today.

Climate change is likely to be the top item on India’s agenda. India is also likely to prioritise international economic cooperation to benefit the global south, that is, countries in continents like Africa, Latin America, and Asia. India may also look to for a more central role in the global economy of new multilateral financing institutions like the New Development Bank, previously known as the BRICS Development Bank.

The nation is also expected to drive forward global reform on gender equity and women empowerment.

It is left to be seen if India is able to find consensus among countries while tensions keep rising between them over the Ukraine conflict, trade disputes and soaring prices of food and fuel worldwide, among other problems.

