New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi winded up his G20 Summit visit to Bali and returned to India on Wednesday after spending two “productive days” at the summit during which he had “fruitful deliberations” with several world leaders and assumed the presidency of the influential grouping for the coming year.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi met several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

PM Modi said that India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented, noting that it is taking the responsibility at a time the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.

A look at the key takeaways from the summit:

‘Not an era of war’ features in G20 communiqué

India’s stand that this is “not an era of war” found an echo in the communiqué issued at the conclusion of the G20 Summit in Bali, with leaders of the world’s largest economies calling for upholding international law in the context of the Ukraine war and rejecting the threat of use of nuclear weapons.

The term “today’s era is not of war” was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samarkand in September when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

In Bali, the PM reiterated that “we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine”.

The G20 Leaders Declaration, finalised amid deep divisions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said the conflict has adversely impacted the global economy at a time when countries are grappling with “unparalleled multidimensional crises” such as the COVID-19 and climate change.

‘India’s energy-security important’

Addressing the G20 Summit, PM Modi criticised the UN saying that it has failed to tackle issues that are troubling the world as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the countries failed to make suitable reforms in the UN and hence the world now has greater expectations from the G20 and its relevance has become far more significant.

“India’s energy-security is also important for global growth, as it is the world’s fastest-growing economy. We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured,” Modi said at the session on food and energy security.

Bonhomie with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shared a warm hug ahead of the G20 Summit, pictures of which were shared by Prime Minister’s Office. He also met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. “A brief discussion at the start of the @g20org Summit with President @EmmanuelMacron,” PMO tweeted.

Pictures of Modi’s meetings with UK PM Rishi Sunak and a chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping also dominated headlines.

PM Modi also showered world leaders with special gifts. PM Modi presented US President Biden with a Kangra miniature painting from Himachal Pradesh. He gave Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a Kanal brass set from Himachal’s Mandi and Kullu districts, which included traditional musical instruments. Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was given a scarf – a Patan Patola dupatta – handwoven by the Salvi family from northern Gujarat. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak got a ‘Mata ni Pachedi’ artifact that is a form of textile art produced by the Vaghari community.

Digital push

In an address at one of the sessions, PM Modi said digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the “human race” and its greater benefits will be realised only when digital access becomes “truly inclusive”.

It is the responsibility of us G-20 leaders that the benefits of digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race,” he said, pitching for work by the bloc to bring digital transformation into the lives of everyone in the next 10 years.

The Prime Minister also said that the principle of “data for development” will be an integral part of the overall theme of India’s upcoming G-20 Presidency.

