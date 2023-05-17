In Taiwan, same-sex couples now have right to adoption: Which other countries allow it?

The route to parenthood can be more challenging for same-sex couples than it is for their heterosexual peers.

However, the situation is gradually improving.

Many countries, including Europe, America and Australia, have accepted LGBTQ adoption.

The latest one to join the list is Taiwan, which passed an amendment that permits same-sex couples to adopt children they are not biologically related to. The move is lauded by many LGBTQ advocates.

Taiwan allows same-sex adoption

According to NPR, the same-sex marriage statute in Taiwan was changed on Tuesday to allow for more joint adoptions.

This reform has been demanded by the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights.

The island “fails to guarantee the full rights of same-sex couples in matters of adoption,” it claimed, following the legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2019.”

The alliance said in a statement following the legislature’s move that “today’s success shows that the consensus in Taiwan is to protect the human rights of LGBTI peoples and promote gender equality,” according to CNN.

In 2019, Taiwan became the only country in Asia to legalise gay marriage.

Those married couples, nevertheless, were only able to adopt children who were connected to one of the partners.

This arrangement, according to lawmakers from the island’s Democratic Progressive Party, is risky, especially if one parent passes away and the other is unable to obtain legal custody of the children.

They claimed that if one individual had children, it might even discourage same-sex couples from getting married.

Countries which allow same-sex adoption

Asia

Adoption of people of the same sex is virtually nonexistent in Asia as LGBTQ rights are generally quite restricted.

Israel stands out as the major exception to this, which is seen as progressive in nearly every element of LGBTQ life.

In fact, Tel Aviv is frequently rated as one of the world’s gay-friendliest cities.

In Israel, same-sex adoption has been permitted since 2008.

According to German outlet DW, the country also ended a ban on surrogacy for same-sex couples in April last year.

Europe

The following European nations allow same-sex couples to adopt a child together: Andoria, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Luxemburg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom.

In European nations where dual adoption is prohibited, it is possible for an LGBTQ person to adopt unilaterally and/or for their partner to later adopt their child.

Moreover, the most prominent exception to the general freedom of adoption for same-sex couples in Europe is Russia, which, regrettably, has no legislation against discrimination against LGBTQ people and has a negative attitude toward homosexuality.

They prohibit international adoption to nations that have legalised same-sex marriage and do not permit same-sex adoption.

In 12 European nations, assisted reproduction for lesbian couples is legal, according to NDTV.

North America, South America and the Caribbean

According to CoParents.co.uk, prior to 2015, many states had different rules on same-sex marriage and adoption.

However, due to a number of supreme court decisions, same-sex unions and adoptions are now accepted in all 50 states in 2017, after overturning an Arkansas law banning adoption by same-sex couples.

When it comes to same-sex couples adopting, the situation is complex in South America and the Caribbean.

Some nations, like Mexico, have made adoption legal and encourage adoption from same-sex parents abroad.

While in other nations, homosexuality and same-sex relationships, in general, are still frowned upon or even illegal, like in Guyana and Jamaica.

The South American and Caribbean nations that permit same-sex couples to adopt together are: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Colombia, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Africa

Same-sex unions and adoptions are permitted in only South Africa.

In comparison to the rest of the world, the rights of LGBTQ persons are severely restricted across the majority of Africa.

Australia and New Zealand

All Australian states now allow same-sex adoptions, albeit it should be noted that the Northern Territory was the last state to legalise adoption before this happened in April 2018, reported CoParents.co.uk.

Since 2013, adoption has been permitted in New Zealand.

With inputs from agencies

