How sexual abuse claims of women workers from Imran Khan's party spark outrage in Pakistan

Pakistan is in the midst of a political crisis and here’s one more chapter to add. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has urged the country’s top judiciary to take suo motu notice of the alleged abuse, including “reports of rape”, of its female party workers and supporters who were arrested following the 9 May riots, Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

However, Pakistan’s interior minister Rana Sanaullah alleged that Khan’s party is trying to malign the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan and is plotting criminal activities to blame the security forces.

Here’s what is going on.

‘Plan to stage a raid and rape at PTI worker’s home’

There have been accusations of officials torturing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers who were detained during protests against ex-PM Imran Khan’s imprisonment on 9 May in the most heinous ways possible, including sexually abusing women.

PTI claims over 10,000 of its workers, including a large number of women, are currently locked up in overcrowded jails as C-class prisoners in the sizzling summer heat.

In a post-midnight press conference in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah alleged that PTI is plotting criminal activities to blame the security forces later. He claimed late Saturday (27 May) that intelligence agencies intercepted a telephone call in which a plan to “stage a raid and rape at a known Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker’s home” was being discussed.

The minister claimed that among the plans revealed during the intercepted call was a plot to raid and open fire at a PTI worker’s house, resulting in casualties that could be shown to the world as gross human rights violations. The second plan was to stage an act of rape, the recording of which would be shared with global media outlets to propagate the alleged abuse against PTI, according to The Express Tribune.

Pakistan’s interior minister went on to say that the PTI was organising such instances in order to publicise them later in the international media and globally. These acts would be carried out “tonight” he claimed, adding that it was necessary of the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government “to make the nation aware of the devilish design,” as reported by Republic World.

Imran Khan hits out

Former Pakistan prime minister and PTI chairperson Imran Khan hit out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaulla’s claim by saying he was trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media.

“If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts,” Khan tweeted on Sunday and said women in Pakistan have never been so mistreated and harassed by the state as they have been by this fascist govt when they were exercising their right to protest peacefully, as reported by Republic World.

The PTI chief, however, said he was convinced of the reports of the kind of treatment being meted out to the party’s women workers in jail.

Imran Khan while addressing PTI supporters from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, said: “After [Rana Sanaullah’s] press conference, I have no doubt. The PTI women workers, the way they were detained and thrown in jail, and the way they were being treated…we also heard [reports] of rape.”

The PTI chief claimed that the interior minister’s statements could only mean two things. “Either they are afraid that these women, when they are released, will tell the stories of what happened to them, and [the government is] preparing for this scenario. Or that they are scared they have done something they cannot manage, so they want to pre-emptively create a narrative that this was all a big conspiracy and PTI did this themselves”.

Imran Khan stated that he is getting reports of abuse from various locations. However, he added that such reports did not mention Adiala Jail but the female workers were being kept in deplorable conditions and the judiciary must take notice of the situation, according to The Express Tribune.

What police have to say

According to Islamabad police, a systematic campaign to discredit the departments has been initiated, and officers of all ranks are being targeted. “While all women are respectable, some can be used in this campaign,” it added. “Keep matters transparent to avoid such tactics,” the Islamabad Police noted.

Cops have to ensure that the cameras in police stations, offices, and jails are functioning and working correctly to avoid “plans to target officials” and becoming a victim of the “planned campaign to defame institutions.”

While activists’ questions if ministers were planning to target women and have men dress like law enforcement agencies with official gear who would then raid homes. Others expressed shock and disbelief.

With inputs from agencies

