PTI exodus: Know who all have left Imran Khan's party after May 9 violence in Pakistan
The May 9 violent protests in Pakistan after the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan have triggered mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.
Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
During the protests, the unruly supporters and workers of PTI reportedly stormed and torched state installations across the country. The violent protests, which went on for nearly three days, claimed the lives of at least eight people and injured dozens of others, forcing the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to suspend internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation, Geo News reported.
After the unprecedented attacks, Sharif government launched a crackdown on the PTI and detained several suspects involved in the vandalism.
Dozens of PTI leaders, including close aides of Imran Khan, have announced their exit from PTI since then.
As per Geo News, below is a complete list of leaders who have quit Imran Khan-led PTI after May 9 violence —
Senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry
Senior vice president Shireen Mazari
Former provincial minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan
Ex-MPA Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi
Ex-MPA Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani
Ex-MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri
Ex-MNA Khawaja Qutab Fareed Koreja
Founding member Aamer Mahmood Kiani
Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain
Former federal minister Malik Amin Aslam
PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka
Former PTI central deputy secretary general for Islamabad Dr Muhammad Amjad
Ex-MPA Jalil Sharqpuri
Ex-MPA Syed Saeedul Hassan
PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamuka
Ex-MPA Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hasan Gilani
Ex-MPA Saleem Akhtar Labar
MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi
Ticket holder (PP-247) Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq
Ticket holder (PP-248) Dr Mohammad Afzal
Ex-MPA Zaheeruddin Khan Alizai
Ex-MPA Aun Dogar
Ex-MPA Abdul Hai Dasti
Ex-MPA Malik Mujtaba Niaz Gishkori
Ex-MPA Alamdar Husain Qureshi
Ex-MPA Sajjad Hussain Cheena
Ex-MPA Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi
Ex-MPA Ashraf Rind
Former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik
Ex-KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir
MNA Usman Tarakai
MNA Malik Jawad Hussain
Ex-KP minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir
Ex-MPA Nadia Sher
District leader Malik Qayyum Hissam
MPA Bilal Ghaffar
MNA Jay Prakash
Sindh MPA Omar Omari
PTI Sindh Vice President Mehmood Moulvi
PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui
MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah
MPA Sanjay Gangwani
MPA Dr Imran Shah
District President Khairpur Syed Ghulam Shah
Ex-provincial minister Mubeen Khilji
(With inputs from agencies)
