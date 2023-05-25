PTI exodus: Know who all have left Imran Khan's party after May 9 violence in Pakistan

The May 9 violent protests in Pakistan after the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan have triggered mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.

Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

During the protests, the unruly supporters and workers of PTI reportedly stormed and torched state installations across the country. The violent protests, which went on for nearly three days, claimed the lives of at least eight people and injured dozens of others, forcing the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government to suspend internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation, Geo News reported.

After the unprecedented attacks, Sharif government launched a crackdown on the PTI and detained several suspects involved in the vandalism.

Dozens of PTI leaders, including close aides of Imran Khan, have announced their exit from PTI since then.

As per Geo News, below is a complete list of leaders who have quit Imran Khan-led PTI after May 9 violence —

Senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry

Senior vice president Shireen Mazari

Former provincial minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan

Ex-MPA Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi

Ex-MPA Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani

Ex-MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri

Ex-MNA Khawaja Qutab Fareed Koreja

Founding member Aamer Mahmood Kiani

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain

Former federal minister Malik Amin Aslam

PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka

Former PTI central deputy secretary general for Islamabad Dr Muhammad Amjad

Ex-MPA Jalil Sharqpuri

Ex-MPA Syed Saeedul Hassan

PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamuka

Ex-MPA Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hasan Gilani

Ex-MPA Saleem Akhtar Labar

MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi

Ticket holder (PP-247) Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq

Ticket holder (PP-248) Dr Mohammad Afzal

Ex-MPA Zaheeruddin Khan Alizai

Ex-MPA Aun Dogar

Ex-MPA Abdul Hai Dasti

Ex-MPA Malik Mujtaba Niaz Gishkori

Ex-MPA Alamdar Husain Qureshi

Ex-MPA Sajjad Hussain Cheena

Ex-MPA Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi

Ex-MPA Ashraf Rind

Former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik

Ex-KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir

MNA Usman Tarakai

MNA Malik Jawad Hussain

Ex-KP minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir

Ex-MPA Nadia Sher

District leader Malik Qayyum Hissam

MPA Bilal Ghaffar

MNA Jay Prakash

Sindh MPA Omar Omari

PTI Sindh Vice President Mehmood Moulvi

PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui

MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah

MPA Sanjay Gangwani

MPA Dr Imran Shah

District President Khairpur Syed Ghulam Shah

Ex-provincial minister Mubeen Khilji

(With inputs from agencies)

