How majestic ‘lion king’ Bob Junior was killed in Tanzania’s Serengeti

An aggressive attack by three younger rivals has killed the powerful leader of a pride of lions.

Named after renowned reggae singer Bob Marley, Bob Junior was a magnificent and photogenic cat who was a favourite of tour guides and visitors, who paid tributes on social media.

For more than seven years, the “coolest cat” along with his brother Tryggve Marley in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park had ruled his pride.

Majestic big cat Bob Junior killed

According to Kenya-based Tuko News, the lion, who was also known as Snyggve, was killed by three younger rivals while he was attempting to defend his territory on Saturday in the eastern plains of Sametu kopjes in Tanzania.

It is estimated that Bob Junior was aged between 10 to 12, making him the second longest-living lion, after his dad, Bob Marley died at the age of 14.

Bob Junior’s beloved brother Tryggve is also believed to have been killed in separate but seemingly coordinated attacks, as per BBC.

Serengeti conservation officer Fredy Shirima told the BBC, “They wanted to overthrow Bob Junior. These incidents normally happen when the head of pride becomes old or sometimes when the other male lions are not happy with his control over a large territory.”

“It is assumed his brother also met the same fate, but we are trying to confirm this,” Shirima said while adding that the two lions were killed in “separate but seemingly coordinated attacks.”

Notably, there are approximately 3,000 lions living in northern Tanzania’s Serengeti, and adult male lions live between eight and ten years in the wild.

On an unspecified day, wildlife officials are arranging a special burial.

His reign for over seven years

According to Asilia Africa travel company, tourists from all over the world travelled long distances to see the fabled lion who had unusual yet lavish hair.

Bob Junior, one of Africa’s most famous lions, was a distinguished member of the Asilia clan.

He is particularly well-known to camp personnel and visitors from Namiri Plains, where he and his pride routinely roamed, according to the firm.

As a descendant of a dynasty of significantly impressive male lions, Bob Junior and his brother, Tryggve ruled the eastern plains for numerous years.

Tributes to the fallen king posted online

Tour operators and many visitors paid tributes to the fallen majestic king online.

A wildlife photographer shared a picture of Bob Junior on Instagram stories and wrote, “I’m so sad to hear of the passing of the most magnificent lion I’ve ever had the pleasure of photographing.”

“Bob junior will always hold a special place in my heart – he was the first lion I ever photographed in a photographic vehicle,” she added.

A netizen wrote, “It’s heartbreaking. I have been Snyggve for several years. I have lost a friend. I met Snyggve and Tryggve in December 2022 and hoped to see them again this year. But this is the harsh law of the savannah. I don’t know if I could have resisted seeing his death. RIP my friend.”

“Grateful for the opportunity to have met both of them twice. The charisma of the two lions was more than impressive,” another one commented.

With inputs from agencies

