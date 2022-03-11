Watch: Rare albino zebra spotted in Tanzania, leaves internet users astonished

The young zebra is thought to be one of the most complete albino zebras ever seen, much paler than other ones in East Africa

A rare albino zebra, without black and white stripes, was recently spotted in Tanzania's Serengeti National Park. In a video posted on Instagram by the park, Ndasiata, the baby zebra, is seen running around in a field. The foal's neck, head and torso have a few faint black and white stripes, but the rest of its body is covered by white fur. In the footage, it can be seen strolling through a field with another zebra.

The video has received amazing response from internet users. This footage of the wonderful species, posted three days ago, is likely to keep you hooked, albeit for a brief period.

Find the video here:



Users flooded the comments section shortly after the video was shared. "Astonishing great work this is so beautiful would really love to see itc," one user commented on the video. People have been making plans to visit the site after watching this video. "How beautiful! Maybe we can get a glimpse on our trip in July!" a user wrote. "Another reason to visit the Serengeti," says another.

According to The Daily Mail, the distinctive zebra is eight months old and was discovered with a herd of zebras in the eastern part of the national park. Furthermore, the young zebra is thought to be one of the most complete albino zebras ever seen, much paler than other ones in East Africa.

Scientists have proposed several explanations for the presence of stripes in zebras. One theory holds that the stripes create an optical illusion that enables zebras to hide from predatory animals. Another theory holds that the animals' ability to regulate their body temperature is aided by the stripes. Meanwhile, another theory says that the stripes, like human fingerprints, distinguish one zebra from another.

