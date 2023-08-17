Today, Indian Navy’s most modern stealth frigate, INS Vindhyagiri, was formally launched in Kolkata by President Droupadi Murmu.

The governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, greeted her at the airport when she arrived. As part of the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,” which was put on by Brahma Kumaris, the President also launched the “My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal” campaign at Raj Bhavan in the city.

The newly christened frigate, “Vindhyagiri,” was launched on Thursday at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) site near the Hooghly River.

“I am happy to be here at the launch of (INS) Vindhyagiri. This event marks a move forward in enhancing India’s maritime capabilities,” said President Murmu at the launch of INS Vindhyagiri.

Features of INS Vindhyagiri

Vindhyagiri is named after the mountain range in Karnataka.

It is the sixth of the seven ships in the fleet-strengthening “Project 17 Alpha” lineup. Notably, the project’s first five ships were unveiled between 2019 and 2022.

Similar to previous P17A stealth frigates, Vindhyagiri’s design, which is characterised by ash, black, and red colours, was created internally by the Indian Navy’s warships design department, reported Economic Times. For the Vindhyagiri frigate, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) provided DMR 249 A-grade HR Sheets and Plates.

The Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class) are the predecessors of these warships, as per PTI.

It is equipped with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors as well as platform management systems.

Vindhyagiri, a technologically advanced Frigate, pays a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate, according to the statement released by Indian Navy.

In its nearly 31 years of service, from July 1981 to June 2012, the old Vindhyagiri participated in numerous multinational exercises and conducted maritime surveillance, coastal patrol, and anti-piracy operations. It was taken off the road after suffering damage in a collision with a merchant ship in 2011.

The newly christened Vindhyagiri stands as a symbol of India’s determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.

The launch of the state-of-the-art vessel is an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force.

Before being put into service by the Indian Navy, it will go through a thorough testing process.

Seven Project 17 Alpha Frigates

The Indian Navy launched Project 17 Alpha Frigates (P-17A) in 2019.

The project, which is now being carried out by two businesses, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), was started by the Indian defence forces to build a number of stealth guided-missile frigates.

These guided-missile frigates were built using a special stealth design that has radar-absorbent coatings and is low-observable, making it possible for them to approach without being seen by adversaries. The ship’s infrared emissions are likewise diminished by the new technology.

According to a statement, the entire cost of Project 17A is close to Rs 25,700 crores.

The Nilgiri, the first stealth ship under Project 17A, was launched in 2019 and the second ship, called Udaygiri, was introduced in May 2022, and it’s anticipated that it would be put into service in 2024.

India’s naval strength

The idea of stealth plays a crucial part as India moves ahead to improve its naval capabilities.

In order to make ships more difficult to detect by radar, visual, sonar, and infrared sensors, stealth technology and construction methods are used, according to Economic Times.

In response to the growing threats posed by an assertive China in the Indo-Pacific region, India has strategically placed a strong emphasis on its maritime capabilities.

China’s expansionist aspirations reach into the Indian Ocean even if diplomatic problems along the land borders still exist. China’s navy, with its formidable 355 warships and submarines, is actively assisting Pakistan in developing a robust maritime force to counter India’s position in the Arabian Sea.

In response, India is demonstrating its capacity for power projection by stationing aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines, and more than 35 aircraft in the area.

