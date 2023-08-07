Indian Navy extends sphere of influence, joins crucial collaboration with Royal Saudi Navy

The Indian Navy has placed its locally built guided missile destroyer, INS Chennai, in a key location within the Red Sea as part of a strong commitment to safeguarding secure marine environments. This mission is a crucial step in preserving the world’s oceans.

The INS Chennai made a crucial port call to Jeddah between August 3 and August 5, strengthening the sense of camaraderie and diverse defence ties between India and Saudi Arabia. The Jeddah Border Guards Commander and the Commanding Officer of INS Chennai had a productive conversation during this port visit. Mohd Shahid Alam, CGI Jeddah, inspected the ship and learned about its operating prowess, furthering the diplomatic cooperation.

The vessel was warmly welcomed upon arrival by dignitaries from the Royal Saudi Naval forces, Border Guards and the Indian embassy.

On August 5, the INS Chennai set sail from Jeddah for its next destination and participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) alongside the Royal Saudi Naval Ship HMS Al Jubail. Off the coast of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this collaborative operation involved complex tactical manoeuvres, skillful seamanship developments, and rigorous communication drills.

These joint efforts strengthened not only the foundation of mutual dependence but also the operational chemistry between the two maritime forces. Additionally, this drill was a demonstration of the growing interoperability between the Saudi Navy and its Indian counterpart.

The mission of INS Chennai takes crucial relevance in a world where the waters are a witness to several difficulties. India’s commitment to maritime security and global security is embodied by its critical location within the Red Sea. Additionally, the joint exercise with HMS Al Jubail highlights the shared dedication of the two countries to foster long-lasting friendships in addition to protecting their waters.

A collaborative effort can be heard throughout the nautical expanse as the waves of the Red Sea encircle the INS Chennai and the echoes of joint manoeuvres reverberate with the HMS Al Jubail.