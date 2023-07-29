Indian Navy ends ‘colonial legacy’ of carrying batons with immediate effect

The Indian Navy has complied with the government’s directive to shed colonial traditions and has decided to discontinue the practice of carrying batons by all its personnel with immediate effect.

In a communication issued by the Navy, they explained that the tradition of carrying batons had become customary over time. However, they acknowledged that this symbolism of authority or power represented by the baton is a relic of the colonial era and does not align with the transformed and modern Navy of the present time, which they refer to as the “Amrit Kaal.”

In light of this, “Carrying of batons by all personnel including those from the provost be discontinued with immediate effect,” the letter said.

The Navy has now instructed that a ceremonial baton be placed appropriately in the office of the head of the organisation of every unit.

The Navy has stated that the ceremonial handover of the baton may be undertaken within the office as part of a change of command only.

The Indian Defence forces have taken multiple steps to shed the legacies of the colonial era and the Indian Navy changed its insignia as well.

The new ensign or ‘Nishaan’ of the Indian Navy was also unveiled last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where it removed the remnants of the colonial past and reflects the country’s rich maritime heritage.

The new ensign is inspired by the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

